Welcome home to this beautiful ALL brick custom ranch home on over an acre with new roof and driveway to welcome you. This home has over 5000 square feet and has traditional but modern features. There is oak flooring throughout the first level. Formal living and dining room but opens up into a vaulted family room and kitchen. The family room has three skylights and a stone fireplace. The kitchen has granite counters with a huge island and all stainless-steel appliances. The bedrooms are all on one side with the primary suite having a HUGE walk-in closet with custom organizers and a gorgeous bathroom with walk in shower and heated floor. The mudroom and laundry room from garage open up into a spacious three season room for watching the birds. You can work from home with the office in the basement, entertain in the big rec room, and tons of storage. The Trek deck in the backyard is great for your summer parties. Everything has been updated and very well maintained.