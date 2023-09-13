Custom Brick Ranch Home with walkout basement, wrap around deck on over 1 acre! Mason Stone front entrance leads to a large open entry with hardwood floors. Oversized living room features 12 foot ceilings and wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Primary suite with tray ceilings,, whirlpool tub, double vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the main floor, 1st floor laundry, 1/2 bath and large hall bath with double sinks The walkout finished lower level has an open floor concept with family room with additional fireplace, kitchen/bar entertaining area with sink and microwave. 4th bonus room and a full bath, and large storage area. Large 3 car garage. Home is wired for back up generator. Enjoy this peaceful 1+ acre lot from your wrap around 2nd story deck or lower level patio and deck.