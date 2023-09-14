Welcome home to this fully recently rehabbed, cozy and charming move in ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath home located on the channel into Nippersink Lake! Enjoy nature & outdoor living year round in. Featuring nice floor plan with plenty of space, enclosed front porch, rear foyer, large living room, spacious kitchen, main level bedroom/office or great for in law arrangements. Partially finished basement with plenty of space, recreation room or home gym space & laundry. Located in a quite street. Fenced in yard backing to the channel with direct access to Nippersink Lake. Come and make this your year round retreat. A Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $2,200
