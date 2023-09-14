Available September 1, 2023 is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.36 acre lot with mature landscaping and privacy trees along the back property line to give you the serenity you desire! With summer in the air show off your grilling skills by hosting a house warming BBQ on the spacious deck while your friends and family are swimming in the inground pool!!! This is definitely the place all your children's friends will want to be. Spacious foyer with ceramic tile flooring is large enough for all who enter to come in and remove their shoes/boots/coats with ease. Large eat-in kitchen features an exceptional amount of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking necessities and flows perfectly into the family with fireplace to make interacting with family and/or friends while preparing meals so convenient. There is also a very large living room with a 2nd fireplace and a formal dining room with oak floors to host the largest of family gatherings no matter the occasion. Prepare to be wowed by the ginormous master suite that offers a sitting room with its own private balcony as well as a wood burning fireplace and over-sized jetted tub to relax in after a long day. This space is large enough you could have your own private coffee bar so you can sip your coffee on the balcony as the morning sun warms you. Have lots of clothes and shoes? If you do, then you will appreciate the extensive closet space in the master suite. Partially finished basement has a rec room & fourth bedroom for additional living space. The 4th bedroom could easily be made into a play room for the kids, game or craft room, exercise room or even a teen bedroom or in-law arrangement. There is also room for storage in the basement as well as the storage/garden shed outside. This home is fully applianced including washer/dryer & central air. NO PETS ALLOWED! This is a non-smoking/vaping home/garage. Credit and background checks required for all occupants age 18 & up. Come and make this your next home, you will not be disappointed!!!