EXCELLENT 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS TURNBERRY RANCH MODEL FOR RENT IN REMINGTON GROVE W/ JOHNSBURG SCHOOLS!!! This Home has been Upgraded w/ Vaulted Ceilings Through Out the Home, Oversized Family Room with 2-Sided Gas Burning Fireplace, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Corian Countertops, Beautiful Glass Backsplash, All High End Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic Tile, Large Master Bedroom w/ Luxurious Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Soaker Tub, Separate Shower, Large 3 Seasons Room right off the Kitchen and Family Room, Full Walkout Basement w/Rough-In for Future Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Available September 1st, 2023.