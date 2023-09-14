Welcome to your perfect blend of Cape Cod charm and modern elegance! This updated 3-bed, 2.5-bath home features a cozy great room with abundant natural light, a beautiful stone fireplace, and beautiful flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, open shelving, and white quartz countertops, and seamlessly flows into a vaulted family room and dining area. Step onto the deck accessible from the living room, where you can enjoy scenic views. The first-floor master suite offers convenience, while the second floor provides two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a lofted versatile space. The lower level includes laundry facilities, ample storage all attached to a 2-car garage. Other amenities include a back patio with fire pit and Country Club Estates lake rights!