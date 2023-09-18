New Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our new Sienna Ranch plan w/a an open-concept layout that gives this sensible home a spacious feel while offering privacy in the form of three sizable bedrooms. The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with all the essentials - plenty of cabinetry, a pantry cabinet, plenty of counter space, and a kitchen island that doubles as a snack bar. Next to the kitchen is the dining area and great room - complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom with an attached master bathroom is placed at the rear of the home. Stop at 2716 Red Oak Lane to view
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming Coach house for Rent! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in unit laundry rental available now! One block from the entertainment district of …
Stoney Hollow at Pier 74 is a magnificent stone and slate Tudor located on Snake Road at the end of private Folly Lane. This premier estate is…
Welcome to paradise! Experience the ultimate in lakefront living on one of the most inviting locations on the shoreline of beautiful Pistakee …
Nice well built Victorian Cape Cod with All Oak kitchen, fluted moldings corner blocks and laminated floors. 1st floor bedroom. In Ground deep…
*Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best due 9-12-23 by end of day.* Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront pro…