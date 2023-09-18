Beautiful brick home, nestled on the shore of Lake Beulah w/stunning views! Built in 2002, charming residence offers 3 BR,3.5 BA, providing ample space for comfortable living. LG great room is adorned w/high ceilings & a 2-way fireplace, kitchen w/modern appliances & plenty of counter space for culinary adventures! Master suite sanctuary features fireplace, luxurious master bath & private porch to unwind. Additionally this home boasts a sunroom, den, formal dining rm, main floor laundry & Rec RM. Upstairs catwalk offers a unique opportunity for star gazing & breathtaking sunsets! Backyard oasis is complete with a fenced yard, gazebo & small waterfall pond. 100' crystal-clear sand frontage grants you access to the joys of an all sports lake! This property offers both convenience & luxury!