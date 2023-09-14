3 BEDRROM 1.5 BATH CHAIN O'LAKES CHANNEL FRONT HOME W/BEAUTIFUL LAKE MARIE VIEWS. SOLID BRICK/CEDAR HOME W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN. CALIFORNIA DRIFT STONE FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHTS IN LIVING ROOM. SLIDERS OFF DINING ROOM TO 30x16 DECK. THE KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR & SPACE FOR A TABLE. SHARED 1/2 BATH OFF MASTER BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING AND ROOM FOR YOUR BOAT. DOCK ON CHANNEL TO MOOR YOUR BOAT. SERENE OPEN LAND SURROUNDS THIS GREAT HOME. OVER 1.4 ACRES WITH 500 FEET OF WOODED WATERFRONT ON THE CHAIN O'LAKES.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $2,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stoney Hollow at Pier 74 is a magnificent stone and slate Tudor located on Snake Road at the end of private Folly Lane. This premier estate is…
Welcome to paradise! Experience the ultimate in lakefront living on one of the most inviting locations on the shoreline of beautiful Pistakee …
*Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best due 9-12-23 by end of day.* Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront pro…
Charming Coach house for Rent! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in unit laundry rental available now! One block from the entertainment district of …
The Elliot Ranch Plan is 1,332 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Beautiful open floor plan wi…