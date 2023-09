Remodeled First Floor Unit Features 3 Spacious Bedrooms with walk in closets, Large Living/Family Room, Open Kitchen/Dining Room, 2 New Full Baths. 2023 New Central A/C and Furnace. Waterproof Laminated flooring, New paint, Large Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Quarts countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Mud Room with Laundry in unit. Included in Rent: Water (well water), Lawn &grass care, Snow removal. Plenty of parking spaces.