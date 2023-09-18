Nothing to do but move into this like-new home that the original owners have kept immaculate. Two bedroom, 2 bathroom plus den ranch property. Excellent details including multiple tray ceilings, crown molding throughout, and hardwood floors. Enter via a private path to a welcoming foyer, large living room with gas log fireplace for chilly winter nights. Open floorplan with a well-appointed kitchen, beautiful cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lights over the island that offers plenty of seating for friends and family. Spacious dining area just off the kitchen with sliding glass doors to the brick paver courtyard for easy grilling and outdoor living. Primary bedroom offers a bonus sitting area perfect for morning coffee or reading, a generous walk-in closet and bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower, and double vanity. Guest bedroom, with large closet and second full bath. Through the french doors you will find a den to make your own, perfect as an office, sitting room the possibilities are endless. Large windows pour sunlight into every room. Garage has extra space with the pull-down stair access to the attic. Flagstone pavers lead from front of the house to the home's courtyard. Maintenance free with the HOA benefits of lawn and snow care. The Maples at the Sonatas is an all-age community that offers a seasonal pool, clubhouse, and workout room.