Charming Coach house for Rent! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in unit laundry rental available now! One block from the entertainment district of Downtown mchenry. 2 blocks from shopping, The Fox River, many restaurants and breweries, and local amenities. This rental features a large exterior deck, a great combined living room and kitchen area with updated appliances. This coach house apartment also features Two available parking spots. Separate garbage/recycling bins and a private back yard. Reach out the co-listing agent with questions.
2 Bedroom Home in McHenry - $1,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stoney Hollow at Pier 74 is a magnificent stone and slate Tudor located on Snake Road at the end of private Folly Lane. This premier estate is…
Welcome to paradise! Experience the ultimate in lakefront living on one of the most inviting locations on the shoreline of beautiful Pistakee …
*Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best due 9-12-23 by end of day.* Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront pro…
Charming Coach house for Rent! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in unit laundry rental available now! One block from the entertainment district of …
The Elliot Ranch Plan is 1,332 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Beautiful open floor plan wi…