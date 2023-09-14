Charming Coach house for Rent! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in unit laundry rental available now! One block from the entertainment district of Downtown mchenry. 2 blocks from shopping, The Fox River, many restaurants and breweries, and local amenities. This rental features a large exterior deck, a great combined living room and kitchen area with updated appliances. This coach house apartment also features Two available parking spots. Separate garbage/recycling bins and a private back yard. Reach out the co-listing agent with questions.