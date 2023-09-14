Check out this amazing Loft unit! Double queen lofted unit that comes fully furnished in the highly sought after Lake Lawn Resort. This is a lake front unit with a pool view! Highly desired! You do have the ability to opt out of the rental program. This unit is located in Shorewood East on the second level. Hurry in and get this amazing condo on an amazing property! Current owner to pay special assessment in full upon a successful close at list price. Photos of mockups of post remodel included for your knowledge.