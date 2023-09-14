Cute and rustic little house in the woods! Cheapest house in a great neighborhood (Crockett Estates) and located right down the street from the HOA park on the Chain-O-Lakes (Pistakee Lake). Voluntary HOA costs $75/ year in dues and allows use of the waterfront park and potential for a boat slip- which is first come first served (there may be a buy in fee to join). Private and wooded setting next to open space. Could be a great summer home, rental or first time home buyer property. Lots of potential!