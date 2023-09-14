Prime Location! Beautiful views of Sugar Creek from the deck & the Lake across the street! Trendy & Modern appeal in this completely remodeled home! All new plumbing, electrical, upgraded 90 amp panel, on-demand gas water heater, windows, blown in insulation in walls & ceiling, 2'' rigid insulation under 3/4'' plywood subflooring, house & shed roof 2 yrs & so much more!! Tons of natural light with a HUGE deck! Gated Seasonal Community w/pool, tennis courts, BB court, volleyball, clubhouse, fishing pond (catch & release) & Lake! 8x10 shed, perennials & gorgeous flower gardens. Wildlife frequent the creek: deer, heron, etc. You won't want to miss seeing this one! Seller is replacing the floors due to washer hose leaked. Damaged decking will be replaced. Willow Run is open 4/15 thru 10/15.