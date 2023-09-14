One of only 2 Master King Suites on the property 717 square feet of living space. Large open concept design with kitchen and island, large bathroom with both stand up shower and large soaking Jacuzzi tub. Hide-a-bed couch for more sleeping space. Enjoy all the amenities of the resort with indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, golf course, marina, boat rental, beach, and restaurants. Rental program will offset costs of this great condotel. These are not full time condominiums. Room renovations scheduled in 2024 and Lake Lawn Resort will cover costs of room renovations. Buyer may have a future assessment of $8,000 - $9000 for common area improvements. See documents in MLS for further details.