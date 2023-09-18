1 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch home on the Fox River. This would be a great starter home or a 2nd home with access to the Chain O' Lakes. Put your pier in and away you go!! There is an existing slab to build a 2-car garage. Not far from downtown Antioch for shopping and fine dining. Please note that this property has active video recording equipment present! But none of the security equipment is being conveyed with the sale of the property.