Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Powers Genoar

Our beloved mother, Mary Elizabeth Powers Genoar was born on March 14, 1920 and passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2022. Mom’s husband, Charles T. Genoar predeceased Mom in 1962. Mary was born at a relatives home as the pandemic was present and there was too much sickness in the hospital. She has lived through two pandemics.

She met Charles T. Genoar (Chuck) in college while they attended Clarke College and Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa in the early 40’s. They were married when Chuck returned from WWII after six years. He was involved in politics and worked with John F. Kennedy during his campaign for President. Mom and Dad attended his inauguration.

Mary grew-up on a farm in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She attended Corpus Christi Catholic Grade School and Corpus Christi Catholic High School. She graduated from Clarke College in 1942. She was a very good student and had her own voice recital senior year. Mary became a teacher and taught in five states during her career and worked for Father Flanagan at Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska. One of her students from Boys Town was, Captain Lloyd M. Bucher of the USS Pueblo which was seized by North Korea on January 23,1968. Several years later she went to hear him speak at Clarke College and enjoyed speaking with him afterwards.

Her husband passed in 1962 and she returned to teaching at the Fontana Elementary School in Fontana, Wisconsin as a seventh grade English teacher under the direction of Principal, Ernest Roeker. Mary was an exceptional teacher and demanded respect from her students. Upon retirement she traveled extensively in the United States and abroad.

Mary was involved in her church, St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. She was a very talented artist taking classes at, The Art Institute of Chicago. She explored drawing, watercolor painting and oil painting. Mary worked on her art her entire life.

She loved her family dearly and family meant more than anything to her. Betty was a devout Catholic and met every challenge in her life with such strength and courage. Loyalty, especially to family, was very important to Mom. She was such a lady of character whom we all admired. Mary loved history and would often say it was the “best” story. She knew English backwards and forwards and would correct us if we had bad grammar so that we could learn from our mistakes. Mom loved her pets dearly. She was passionate about antiques, reading and chocolate. Mom was a lady of style and grace...always a lady. She was an extraordinary woman and mother that we all loved dearly and she will be truly missed. We were blessed.

Mary is survived by her children, twins: Mary Pat Dyer (Bob-deceased) (Des Moines, Iowa) and Charles T. Genoar (Rebecca)(Atlanta, Georgia) Greg Genoar (Lake Geneva, Wisconsin) Maribeth Sleepeck (Michael)(Hinsdale, Illinois) Jeanne Colmery(Scott)(Western Springs, Illinois) and Nancy P. Genoar(Iowa City, Iowa). Grandchildren: Lauren Dyer, Ashley Dyer, Charlie Genoar, Carter Genoar, Elizabeth Regnery, Mary Catherine Jeffrey, Harry Colmery, Frederick Colmery and William Colmery. Great grandchildren:

Justin Black, Jayden Black, Charlotte Regnery, Isabelle Regnery, Aiden Jeffrey and Everett Jeffrey.

Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is handling funeral arrangements. The wake will be on Thursday, November 17th at the Derrick Funeral Home 800 Park ‘Drive in Lake Geneva from 5:00-7:00. The funeral Mass will be at St. Francis de Sales Church 148 Main Street at 10:30 on Friday, November 18th at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers donations will be given to the Fontana Elementary School Library.

The family would like to thank Lori Sodomire and Wendy Schaefer for their exceptional care of our dear Mother over the past few years.