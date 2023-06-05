Lakeland Health Care Center, a skilled nursing facility operated by Walworth County, will host its second-annual Lug Nuts & Donuts classic car show from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., June 7. This event is free and open to the public.

"Providing activities and bringing the outside world to our residents is vitally important to their morale and well-being," LHCC Administrator Denise Johnson said in a press release. "For many of our residents, classic cars and other vintage rides remind them of their youth and are a profound source of joy."

Local collectors will show off their classic rides and sports cars, motorcycles, trucks, and other motorized vehicles in LHCC’s front driveway. Donuts are provided. There will be a first-place prize chosen by the residents. The rain date is Wednesday, June 14.

Anyone interested in entering their classic car in the show should contact Lakeland Health Care Center Recreational Leader Cyndi Borgen at 262-741-3677.

Lakeland Health Care Center is located at 1922 Highway NN in Elkhorn. For more information about Lakeland Health Care Center visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/260/Lakeland-Health-Care-Center.