Yerkes Observatory director outlines "soft opening" year, looks ahead to 2023 and beyond

After several years of laying the ambitious foundational groundwork for its revitalization, longtime Williams Bay anchor Yerkes Observatory reopened to an eager public earlier this year.

Yerkes Future Foundation executive director Dennis Kois appeared before the Williams Bay Village Board on Oct. 17 to provide his annual update on news at the reopened and refurbished Yerkes, 373 W. Geneva St.

Yerkes Observatory was operated by the University of Chicago Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics from 1897-2018. In 2020, the University of Chicago transferred idled Yerkes Observatory to the nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation, which reopened the storied landmark research facility to the public this summer.

“Thank you for allowing me the chance to provide you with an annual update on what’s been going on, what’s coming down the pike,” Kois said, noting the Yerkes Future Foundation has raised $17 million to date toward its initial fundraising goals to fund the ongoing, multi-year restoration and renovation of the landmark observatory.

“At this time we have six full-time and four part-time staff,” Kois noted. “Thanks to those staff, the board and our donors we are well on our way to creating one of the premier scientific and tourism institutions in the region.”

Kois noted Beaux Arts-styled Yerkes Observatory opened to ticket tours in June for a “soft launch,” with some 5,000 people having toured the facility to date, the “vast majority” drawn from outside Walworth County, numbers he called “remarkable.”

Visitation, he said, continues to be “robust” into the fall, averaging around 200 paid tours a week.

“Roughly 25% of our visitors plan their trip to Williams Bay specifically for their Yerkes Tour, with no other plans to go elsewhere,” Kois said. “What we’re seeing so far is people are traveling considerable distances ... We’ve had people fly in from as far away as Singapore, Germany and almost every major U.S. city solely to come to Williams Bay and come to Yerkes. Scientific tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments of the tourism economy, and we already know that a lot of our visitors are spending more than one day in the area ... We absolutely want to make sure we’re additive to the community and to the economy.”

Kois noted Yerkes’ yerkesobservatory.org website was relaunched in the summer, with the website “on track” to host 120,000 unique visitors in its first year.

Yerkes’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites were also relaunched recently.

Kois reported that an international search that drew 100 qualified applicants saw Dr. Amanda Bauer appointed as Yerkes’ new deputy director and head of science and education.

In her newly created role at Yerkes, Bauer serves as both the overall deputy director of the Yerkes Future Foundation and lead the science, research, telescope operations, and education programs of the observatory.

“We’re excited to have her here,” Kois said, noting Bauer is the first woman to lead science at Yerkes. “She brings a lot of experience from her leadership roles in science, communications and astronomy...”

Marking a historical milestone, Kois noted that Oct. 21 marked the 125th anniversary of the first use of Yerkes’ world-renowned “Great Refractor” telescope.

Kois noted that both modern telescopes at Yerkes “are both back online and back into research use.”

Restorations, renovations and enhancements of Yerkes’ historic facility this year include new bathrooms, floor and marble wall restorations, new roofing, and the installation of 80 rooftop solar panels, as well as two parking lot electric vehicle charging stations. Installation of a lift, meanwhile, will make Yerkes’ main floor available handicap-accessible for the first time.

A variety of enhancements to the grounds at Yerkes have been completed this year, including the installation of a beekeeping apiary and the planting of a new oak savanna.

The road ahead

Looking ahead, Kois reported to Williams Bay village trustees research is underway for the planned restoration of Yerkes’ historic Great Refractor, work slated for 2023 or 2024.

A gift shop will be opened at Yerkes with the new year.

Kois said a full-gut renovation of the historic 3-bedroom 1895 Morgan House on the Yerkes campus is slated for a spring 2023 completion.

“That is going to be used for residencies for scientists, science writers, composers, artists,” he noted.

Next summer, Kois said Yerkes will be adding landscape and ecology tours of the observatory’s Frederick Law Olmsted-designed grounds, which are being restored.

“We’re investing, ultimately, millions of dollars into the historic landscape,” he noted.

Kois said an inaugural Yerkes gala is slated for next September.

Preliminary planning, he said, is underway for the eventual creation of a visitor’s center on the site of the former director’s house, which was demolished in 2018.