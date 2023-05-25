Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In conjunction with the May 25 observation of National Missing Children's Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recognized the 20-year anniversary of the implementation of the AMBER Alert program. The Wisconsin Lottery has been a participant of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) AMBER Alert program initiative since 2004.

National Missing Children's Day has been commemorated in the United States on May 25 since 1983, when it was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan. It falls on the same day as the International Missing Children's Day, established in 2001.

"The Department of Justice has done a tremendous job implementing both the AMBER Alert and Silver Alert programs," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "Our law enforcement agencies do incredible work for our communities. We take great pride in knowing when our retailers get an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert, they can be another set of eyes to help."

Since Wisconsin implemented its AMBER Alert program in 2003, there have been 57 AMBER Alert activations. In over 50% of the cases, the AMBER Alert broadcast itself played a role in the recovery of the missing child or children.

In 2014, the Wisconsin Lottery joined the Silver Alert network to help find missing seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia or other cognitive impairments. Similar to AMBER Alerts, the DOJ can send Silver Alerts to more than 3,700 Wisconsin Lottery retailer terminals to help notify the public. Silver Alerts include a picture of the missing person and a short description.

Silver Alerts posted to Wisconsin Lottery terminals have led to missing at-risk adults being found safe. An example took place in 2016, when a gas station clerk from the Jackson Point Citgo in Green Bay helped an at-risk senior return home safely just over an hour after seeing a Silver Alert notice on the Lottery terminal. The incident was one of five cases in 2016 where a Wisconsin Lottery retailer helped locate an individual that was missing.

