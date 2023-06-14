The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on June 14 announced the summer issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine is now available in print and online with stories to celebrate Wisconsin's outdoors being open for all.

The latest issue, available online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/wnrmag/2023/Summer/e-Edition, highlights organizations, people and resources helping to ensure Wisconsin’s natural resources are available and accessible to everyone. Read about groups such as Cycling Without Age, Midwest Crappie Hunters and Wisconsin Women in Conservationm who are each taking steps to work toward this goal.

Find adventure at several state properties celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, and keep summer safety top-of-mind with tips on sunscreen and dealing with ticks. Gather around the grill and learn outdoor cooking skills from award-winning Wisconsin chef Luke Zahm.

In the Kids Corner, groovy kids can try tie-dying with the help of all-natural dyes made from kitchen scraps and backyard finds.

Plus, learn how land managers are fighting to protect sharp-tailed grouse and read up on three great state properties for birdwatching.

Find these stories and more in the summer issue of "Wisconsin Natural Resources" magazine.

In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail