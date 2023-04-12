The fascinating and important work of wildlife rehabilitation will be the featured topic of the Fontana Public Library’s next adult community education program.
The free adult community education program, “Fellow Mortals and Wildlife Rehabilitation,” will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 1 p.m., in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67), Fontana.
Aimee Sosenko, an advanced wildlife rehabilitator and wildlife educator with Town of Geneva-based wildlife rehabilitation hospital Fellow Mortals, Inc., will speak about wildlife rehabilitation and be joined by one or two furry or feathered Fellow Mortals Education Ambassadors, the roster of which includes an owl and turkey vulture among other animals.
“I don’t know if many people know about Fellow Mortals and the great work they do,” said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee. “Hopefully this program will raise some awareness about how to handle injured wild animals and the services that Fellow Mortals has to offer.”
Originally from Binghamton N.Y., Sosenko graduated cum laude from New York’s Cazenovia College in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies and a specialization in environmental ecology. Interning during college in 2021 at The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park in Binghamton, Fellow Mortals was the first and only internship Sosenko applied for after graduation. Sosenko’s initial 7-month internship has turned into an 11-year career with Fellow Mortals, where she serves as the primary wildlife educator and works closely with Fellow Mortals’ wildlife Education Ambassadors.
“It’s been kind of a crazy ride,” Sosenko said. “I never thought I’d end up here because I’m from New York.”
Receiving her Basic Wildlife Rehabilitation License in 2016, Sosenko also trains and supervises the wildlife rehabilitation hospital’s interns.
“It’s baby season right now, we have our first bunnies and squirrels, so I’ll be generally talking about what rehabilitation is, the types of animals we help out at Fellow Mortals, and ways people can protect if they find any injured or orphaned bunnies or squirrels,” Sosenko said of her informational presentation about protecting animals and the “awesome” world of nature. “Wildlife rehabilitation takes a lot of time and there’s a lot of limited resources right now, so the best that we can do is try to keep the babies out in the wild, if possible. I want to give out that information, and also make sure people realize that in some situations the animals actually don’t need help and there’s ways to safely keep them out in the wild, and then instances where some animal might need help.”
Learn more
Co-founded by Steven J. Blane and Yvonne Wallace Blane in 1985, Fellow Mortals is located at W4632 Palmer Rd. in the Town of Geneva and currently ranks as one of the largest wildlife hospitals in the state and nation. For more information, visit fellowmortals.org.
The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana.
For more information on library services or programs, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.