On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:21 am, Whitewater Police, Fire and EMS, responded to the Main Street bridge in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a deceased male found suspended from the bridge. The male was identified as 47-year-old, Cameron Bicknell, of Whitewater.

Based on the investigation, this was determined to be a suicide that occurred late in the day on Saturday, March 25th. The Walworth County Medical Examiner was called to the scene to assist in the death investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled. We offer our sincere condolences to those who knew Mr. Bicknell.

We want to ensure our residents are aware of the crisis resources available in the community. There is immediate access to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

Additionally, Walworth County residents can connect with Walworth County Crisis resources at 262-741-3200, and Jefferson County residents can connect with Jefferson County Crisis resources at 920-674-3105. Finally, anyone in crisis can get connected to services by contacting the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 or by calling 911.