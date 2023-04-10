The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

The forecast indicates warm, dry and windy conditions today through Thursday. On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Areas with very high fire danger on Monday, April 10 include Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low. However, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions.

The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week. Fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking the public to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

Fire safety tips

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early.. Dial 911.

To check the current fire danger, visit apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.