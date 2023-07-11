The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced July 10 that it is accepting artwork entries for the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests. The deadline is this Saturday, July 15.

The winning designs will appear on the 2024 collection of stamps.

Each year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for an opportunity to have their artwork commemorated in a historic way on the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.

Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.

The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should carefully review the contest rules to ensure their entries' eligibility.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15 Judging will take place on Aug. 26 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh.

The 2023 wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contest winner was Sam Timm of Wautoma, who swept all three categories.

Rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreement are available on the DNR website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/stamps.html.

All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be properly processed and prepared for judging and display.

Subscribe to Wisconsin DNR email updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDNR/subscriber/new to receive text or email updates about the contest. Find the Wildlife Management topic, and click the checkbox next to the Waterfowl, Wild Turkey and Pheasant Stamp Design Contests topic.

In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail