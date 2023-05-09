Gov. Tony Evers on May 8 signed Executive Order #199 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 12, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin R. “Kaitie” Leising, 29, of New Richmond, who was killed in the line of duty at Glenwood on Saturday, May 6.

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” Evers said. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, S.D. Sheriff’s Office.

Services for Deputy Leising will be held on Fri.day, May 12 in Hudson.

Executive Order #199 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 12.