What better cure for the cabin fever mid-winter blues than to get out of the house and get your groove on?

The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s 2022-2023 performance season continues on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Big Foot High School Auditorium with a 7 p.m. “Let’s Grove Tonight” concert performance by the rock/pop a cappella group Six Appeal.

A professional six-part a cappella group from Minneapolis, Six Appeal tours nationally in the United States and performs around 150 shows a year.

A world class vocal ensemble infused with impeccable comedic timing and the energy of a rock band, award-winning Six Appeal swears off instruments and takes concert-goers on an a cappella journey that spans decades of music, performing classic oldies, current chart-toppers and catchy original tunes.

Their set list includes “Let’s Groove,” “Valerie,” “Careless Whisper,” “What a Foot Believes,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Kiss,” “Cryin’,” “American Woman,” “What’s Up,” “Surprise” and more.

“We invited them to Big Foot several years ago and they were so well received that we invited them to come back,” said Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation President Becky Merwin. “They’ve made their mark. They really captivate and entertain audiences of all ages. We’re excited to have them come back.”

As part of their return visit to Big Foot, Merwin said members of Six Appeal will be conducting a 3 p.m. interactive educational a cappella music workshop on Feb. 25 for approximately 20-30 students drawn from the Big Foot High School Jazz Choir and several other local high schools.

“We’re really excited about that,” Merwin said. “One of the goals of our foundation is to try to incorporate experiences for our students.”

Rising stars

Six Appeal began in 2006 at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Growing into a professional ensemble based in Minneapolis in 2010, Six Appeal transformed their sound and style, adding new full-time members and expanding their area of influence.

In 2012, they won the title of National Harmony Sweepstakes Champions, securing their place in the a cappella community. For the next several years, the group began touring farther and farther away from home, performing for larger and more diverse crowds.

In the Spring of 2018, the group travelled to Moscow, Russia, where they competed and won the grand prize title of the world’s largest a cappella competition. They returned the following year to an even bigger competition, where they successfully defended their title.

At the beginning of 2020, Six Appeal introduced their first female members, advancing into the new decade with a wider range of songs, talent and voices.

Band members include female treble singers Virginia Cavaliere and Mel Daneke, and male singers Jordan Roll and Michael Brookens (tenors), Reuben Hushagen (bass) and Andrew “Berko” Berkowitz (vocal percussion). Brookens and Roll are the 2006 founders of the group, which became a full-time touring act by the end of 2011.

In addition to performing around the world, Six Appeal has a passion for sharing their love of a cappella music with every audience. An essential aspect of their ongoing mission is to empower young singers through their educational outreach program.

The concert is being sponsored by Big Food Community Fine Arts Foundation supporters Tobias “Toby” and Shari Steivang, of Fontana.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring more culture to our area,” said Toby Steivang, a retired second-generation banker who logged 46-1/2 years with Walworth State Bank (now First National Bank & Trust of Beloit), rising from cashier to president, CEO and board chairman. “I think they (Big Foot Fine Arts Association) are doing a great service to the community.”

Big Foot High School is located at 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

Adult tickets are $35 advance purchase or $40 at the door, and $10 for age 18 and under.

For more information or tickets, visit bigfootfinearts.org or call the box office at 262-275-2117.

For more information about Six Appeal, visit sixappealvocalband.com.

Upcoming concerts

Looking ahead, two concerts remain in the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s 2022-2023 performance season schedule.

On Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m., the George Maurer Group, famed for their seat-of-the-pants musical style and witty between-song banter, will take to the Big Foot Auditorium stage.

For more than 20 years, the acclaimed George Maurer Group has been consistently packing Minneapolis’ Dakota Jazz Club and Midwestern theatrical venues to capacity, mixing refinement and fun and playing straight-ahead jazz with their trademark lighthearted flair as they play their repertoire of swinging classics by legends like Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Cole Porter.

Concert-goers will hear such classics as “L-O-V-E,” “Ain’t Misbehaving” and “Route 66” sung by vocalist Rachel Holder and the group.

The Chicago Mass Choir will close out the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s 2022-2023 performance season on Saturday, April 15 with a 7 p.m. concert.

With the soulful force of a traditional gospel choir, the Chicago Mass Choir has thrilled audiences around the globe with its penetrating vocals, dynamic musicianship, and stirring messages of hope and encouragement.

Attendees can expect to hear such greats as “God is My Everything” and Gospel Music Excellence Award Song of the Year “I Can Go to the Rock.”The Chicago Mass Choir has had no less than seventeen albums reach the Billboard gospel charts and has garnered two Grammy, three Dove, and more than ten Stellar Award nominations. The group has appeared on several television programs, including BET’s “Bobby Jones Gospel,” “Windy City Live” and the “Allstate Gospel Super Fest.”

For more information and tickets, visit bigfootfinearts.org or call the box office at 262-275-2117.

Learn more

The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Inc., founded in January 2016, is a nonprofit charitable public benefit organization founded for the purpose of bringing fine arts experiences to the community. Its mission is to assist and support community events, performances, programs and unique educational opportunities associated with the Big Foot School District and its Big Foot Recreation District.The foundation presents 5-6 concerts or programs annually.

For more information, visit bigfootfinearts.org.

