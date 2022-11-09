'Seussical the Music' takes the stage Nov. 18-19 at Williams Bay

Buckle up and get ready for a wild and crazy ride into the unexpected as the Williams Bay High School Music Department brings “Seussical the Musical” to the stage Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

The shows, both at 7 p.m., will be held in the Lecture Center off the Commons at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay. Tickets are $5.

Members of the 17-student cast are Jose Espinoza, Horton the Elephant; Citlali Carbajal, The Cat in the Hat; Anna Lock, JoJo/Boy; Samantha Thompson, Gertrude McFuzz; Brooke Peyer, Mazie LaBird; Libby Anhold, The Sour Kangaroo; Jayden Cook, General Gengus Khan Schmitz and Yertle the Turtle; Abby Sennett and Brooke Peyer—The Wickersham Brothers (or Sisters); Graham Oxley, Mr. Mayor; Abby Sennett, Mrs. Mayor; Bayleigh Kozak, Alora Rath and Piper Janssen—Bird Girls; Kyra Frederick, Young Kangaroo and The Grinch; Piper Janssen, Kyra Frederick, Degarya Sumiejski and Bayleigh Kozak—Cadets; Nanao Tsuruta, Diloro Tzzashoeva, Emily Monroe and Alora Rath—Circus Animals/Folk; Emily Monroe, Bayleigh Kozak, Piper Janssen and Kyra Frederick—Hunches/Scary Voices; Alora Rath, Nanao Tsuruta and Emily Monroe—Who Children; and Alora Rath, Bayleigh Kozak and Emily Monroe—Fish for “It’s Possible.”

“Seussical the Musical” is based on the works of American children’s author and cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel (1904-1991), famed for his work writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss.

A musical comedy co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, most of the “Seussical” plot being based on “Horton Hears a Who,” “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches the Egg,” in addition to other Seuss stories.

Based on a book by Ahrens and Flaherty, music for “Seussical the Musical” was developed by Flaherty, with lyrics by Ahrens.

Among the cast members is Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 senior Samantha Thompson, who plays Gertrude McFuzz, a very self-conscious bird aware that her one-feather tail isn’t perfect. Gertrude changes during the show from a neurotic, nervous and shy bird into one with the power to protect and care for a baby elephant bird and commit herself to Horton.

“It’s a very colorful show as you can see with the set, and the characters are just all over the place,” Thompson said. “It’s very exciting. When you think of Seuss you think of kids books, only kids will enjoy it, but honestly ... the show is fun for all ages. It’s a very, very fun show and the set is colorful and bright. It’s so fun. I love it.”

Thompson has been active in theatre in Williams Bay Schools, performing annually in school plays and musicals since she was in fifth grade.

“There’s so much I love about it,” she said of performing in schools musicals and plays. “It brings me such enjoyment and fulfillment.”

Directing the musical is Williams Bay High School Choir Director Jessica Miles.

“This show is very different than ones we’ve done in the past,” Miles noted. “As we know, Dr. Seuss is very imaginative, very random animated characters. A lot of the cast members have really had to get out of their box, get out of their comfort zones ... so it’s been interesting for them trying to figure out how to portray these characters accurately, to kind of put all these random Dr. Seuss books together. It’s been super entertaining to watch in rehearsals. They’ve been really getting into the characters, really getting into the lines they have, and bringing everything to life. It’s like watching the books come alive on the stage.”

For the student cast and orchestra pit band alike, the music captures the spirt of the books in creative and unexpected ways according to Miles, who calls the music “challenging.”

“A lot of the music is very different in style — some of them will be jazzy, some of them will be funky, some of them will be more calmed down — and they change drastically, too, which keeps the audience on their toes,” Miles said.” “You never what’s gonna happen next when it comes to the music.”

Playing live in support of the music will be a 12-member pit orchestra under the director of Williams Bay High School Band Director Nate Weirick.

“The pit has been working super hard as well and is sounding really awesome, too,” Miles said.

Students comprising the pit band are Alex Gumble, drumset; Zach Beinetti, guitar; Toby Janssen, bass; Aaron Johnson, keyboard; Dylan Hulke, auxiliary percussion; Elizabeth Lothian, piccolo and flute; Henry Kwiatkowski, alto sax; Kaeden Weberpal, tenor sax; Cameron Wyatt, bari sax; and Leeza Patterson, trumpet.

"The students have been up to the task," Weirick said. "Most of them are seniors who have played in musicals before, so they know how to practice and prepare for a show like this. I am extremely proud of the work that the pit orchestra has put in. There are a lot of long nights ahead of them, and they are more than ready for the task. I can't wait for them to have an opportunity to share their efforts with the audiences next weekend."

Weirik said the two professional adult musicians rounding out the pit orchestra for "Seussical," Sue Hoyt on piano and Maddie Weirick on oboe and bass clarinet," have found "Seussical" to be "the hardest musical they have played."

"This musical takes me back to my first musical at Williams Bay when we did Beauty and the Beast seven years ago," Weirick said. "It was my first show as a pit director and the music was incredibly difficult. I would say the music for 'Seussical' is equally, if not more challenging. If there is anything that can be taken away from any Dr. Seuss book, it is the wondrous worlds and silly but unforgettable characters he created. That idea is portrayed through the music. There are moments where you feel like you are playing a normal musical. The music makes sense and has a catchy tune. But much like the music for shows like 'Looney Tunes' or 'Tom and Jerry,' when something happens on stage, the music takes a sudden shift, usually coupled by odd sound effects or major mood shifts. There is one spot in particular where we are playing this light little ditty and then suddenly it switches to hard rock for two measures. Then it goes back to what we were doing. There is a lot more playing off of what the characters are doing, instead of always playing the foundation to a song being sung. It has been a fun challenge for sure."

A fundraising bake sale is planned in conjunction with the performances according to Miles.

The Williams Bay High School production of “Seussical the Musical” is being presented through special arrangement with New York City-based Music Theatre International (MTI), one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI works directly with musical composers, lyricists and book writers to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to more than 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the U.S. and in over 150 countries worldwide.