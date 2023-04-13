Gov. Tony Evers announced April 6 that more than 5,400 Wisconsin homeowners have so far received assistance from the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners (WHH) program, surpassing $39 million in mortgage, utility and property tax payments statewide.

The federally-funded program continues to provide up to $40,000 in financial assistance for homeowners, helping to prevent foreclosure due to pandemic-related financial burdens.

“Our Help for Homeowners program has helped thousands of Wisconsin homeowners avoid foreclosure in nearly every county in the state, helping prevent folks from having to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads during a difficult time,” Evers said. “I’m proud we’ve been able to help so many Wisconsinites make ends meet and want to remind folks across our state that this critical support is still available.”

“Helping over 5,000 households stay safe in their homes is an exciting milestone for this much-needed program,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “We are grateful for Gov. Evers’ commitment to help hard-working families and for our statewide network of partners in administering this program to help Wisconsin homeowners avoid foreclosure and retain safe, stable housing.”

WHH launched in March 2022 and is administered by DOA in partnership with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP) and Take Root Wisconsin. DOA has also partnered with the Wisconsin State Treasurer and local treasurers to assist homeowners with property tax arrearages. WHH and the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund are funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

“WISCAP’s network has long been active in efforts to prevent evictions and foreclosures, and this work allows us to be proactive in times of crisis—including the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brad Paul, executive director of WISCAP. “As with our work on the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, Wisconsin Help for Homeowners has empowered WISCAP and our members to provide critical relief at a time of great stress for homeowners.”

The program is open to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced a financial hardship since Jan. 21, 2020, and meet program requirements, including income eligibility. Mortgage and interest payments, real estate taxes, lot fees, home energy and other utilities, and other eligible payments are made directly to service providers. Additional information and applications are available on the program website at homeownerhelp.wi.gov.

Ghost Signs around the City of Racine Ghost Signs Miller Douglas.jpg Ghost Signs Schlitz - Washington Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Just Bakery Douglas Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Ivanhoe.jpg Ghost Signs - Pabst Famous Milwaukee Beer.jpg Ghost Signs Morey Back.jpg Ghost Signs Indian Motorcycles.jpg Ghost Signs The Times.jpg Ghost Signs - Diphtheria Cure Horizontal.jpg Ghost Signs - Wigley Close-up.jpg Ghost Signs - Racine County Bank.JPG Ghost Signs Pabst Renovated.jpg Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Belle Harbor.jpg Ghost Signs Miller Main Street Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Wisconsin Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Morey Side Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs - Restored Pabst Ad at Ivanhoe.jpg Ghost Signs - Black Jack Gum.jpg Ghost Signs Kern.jpg Ghost Signs Gettelman Douglas.jpg Ghost Signs - Mail Pouch Tobacco 7-UP.jpg Ghost Signs Fish Joynt Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs -Schlitz Beer 936 MLK Drive.JPG Ghost Signs Racine Co. Bank.jpg Ghost Signs - Coca-Cola Belle Harbor.jpg Ghost Signs Wigley.jpg