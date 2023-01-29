Young entrepreneur honored by Lake Geneva Jaycees

A 10-year-old Lake Geneva resident wants to make sure people have the proper swag when they visit the beach.

Chase Swanson started Geneva Lakes Kid about a year ago. As part of the business, Swanson sells T-shirts, beach towels and water bottles with a Geneva Lake-themed logo.

Swanson said the items are for people to wear and use during their trip to the beach.

“It’s meant for kids who love the lake,” Swanson said. “It’s meant for swimming, tubing, everything about the lake.”

Swanson also is offering knitted hats for the winter months.

Geneva Lakes Kid items can be purchased by visiting https://genevalakeskid.godaddysites.com.

“They can email us and tell us what they want, and we will get that into a box and send it to them,” Swanson said.

Swanson also has sold his items at the Geneva National Resort & Club, The Ridge Hotel and during the Venetian Festival in 2022.

He is set to sell his items Feb. 4 at Lake City Social, 111 Center St. in Lake Geneva, during Winterfest.

“Selling through retailers is harder because we don’t get that much made at once,” Eric Swanson, Chase’s father, said. “So he has to sell a lot by word of mouth.”

Chase Swanson said his business has received a positive response during the past year. He said his friends are often amazed when he tells them that he operates his own business.

He said several of his friends have purchased some of his items.

“They all love it and say, ‘It’s kind of neat,’” Chase Swanson said. “They all like it.”

Chase Swanson said he also has received a lot of support and assistance from his parents.

“It’s been good,” Chase Swanson said. “My parents help me a lot with ordering everything.”

Chase Swanson received the Junior Entrepreneur Award from the Lake Geneva Jaycees, Jan. 11, for operating the Geneva Lakes Kid business. He said several of the Jaycees members purchased his items after he was presented with the award.

“It was pretty cool,” he said of receiving the Junior Entrepreneur Award.

Chase Swanson said he developed the idea for the business while he and his mother were shopping for a birthday gift for his cousin, Emma, that was related to the Lake Geneva area but were unsuccessful.

“She had never been to Lake Geneva but she saw pictures and thought it was magical,” Chase Swanson said. “So we went out to look for something for her and we really couldn’t find anything for her. So me and my dad came up with some ideas and came up with Geneva Lakes Kid.”

During the start of the business, Chase Swanson and his parents drew Geneva Lake logos for the products and sent photographs of the drawings to Deanna Sortino of Chicago who produced graphic designs for the logos.

Several of the Geneva Lakes Kid items are printed by Jake Chanson of Walworth.

“Jake makes the shirts and towels and water bottles,” Eric Swanson said. “So Deanna took his drawings and made the logos then our friend Jake prints all the goods that we sell. So Deanna was his graphic designer and Jake is his printer.”

Chase Swanson plans to continue the business and offer more products in the future. He said he plans to operate his own business when he becomes an adult.

Eric Swanson said he is pleased with how his son has grown his business during the past year.

“He’s done very well,” Eric Swanson said. “He puts a lot of time into it when he focuses on what needs to be done.”

However, Eric Swanson said starting the business was not easy for Chase at first.

“He had to believe in himself and get out there and talk to people,” Eric Swanson said. “At first, he was shy about it but I think he’s doing a lot better.”

Chase Swanson is a fifth-grade student at Eastview Elementary School. He said his favorite subjects are math, social studies and science.

“I like a little bit of everything,” he said.

Chase Swanson also is a member of the Geneva Lakes YMCA Ducks Swim Team and is a sailor for the Lake Geneva Yacht Club.

Watch now: Bonfires on the Beach at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva A group of people relax by one of the bonfires on Riviera Beach Watch now: Bonfires on the Beach in Lake Geneva Bonfires on the Beach included bonfire pits where people could roast marshmallows Bonfires on the Beach offered heated snow globes and tents where people could stay warm and relax People enjoy some relaxation and company inside one of the heated snow globes A snow sculpture of a bonfire is featured on Riviera Beach as part of Bonfires on the Beach With the cold February temperatures people stay warm by one of the bonfires Jazz musicians perform in one of the heated tents Bonfires on the Beach featured two bonfire pits where people could get warm People gather inside a heated tent for an evening of relaxation