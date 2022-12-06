YMCA wins best float in Lake Geneva Christmas parade two years in a row

Once again, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA had the winning float in the Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.

For the second consecutive year, the YMCA took best float honors in the parade, which was Dec. 3 through Downtown Lake Geneva.

According to Visit Lake Geneva, the 47th Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade included over 70 illuminated entries — floats, marching bands, horses, boats and other creative displays of holiday fun to delight thousands. The theme of the parade was “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“The parade is a long-standing tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a fun and festive way,” said Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva.

The YMCA won the top float in the parade, receiving a cash prize of $500. A panel of judges which included Sean Payne, Barb Krause, Zakia Pirzada and Kevin Singh scored nonprofit float entries based on overall appearance, interpretation of theme, creativity and workmanship and energy level.

The YMCA Duck Swim Team represented the Y’s float entry this year, which was entitled, “It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a DUCK in a pear tree!” The float featured whimsical decorations, lively music and energetic performers who were decked out in holiday costumes and lights. Visit Lake Geneva stated the presentation reflected the YMCA’s motto, “The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA doesn’t just strengthen our bodies, it strengthens our community.”

The Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade is produced by Visit Lake Geneva with support from the City of Lake Geneva and Lake Geneva Jaycees.

This year’s presenting sponsor was Kunes Auto Group.