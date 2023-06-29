A familiar face will no longer be roaming the halls of Woods Elementary School.

Building and Grounds Manager Wayne Rowehl is retiring after working at the school, N2575 Snake Road in the Town of Geneva, for about 36 years.

Rowehl said he is retiring to spend more time with families and friends.

As building and grounds manager, Rowehl was responsible for mowing the school’s lawn, shoveling the sidewalks and driveways, heating plants, making sure the school’s electric and water systems were working, and maintaining the schools internet system and office equipment.

“Like a former school board member once told me, we could never completely list all the things a custodian does,” Rowehl said. “Each day is unique and never the same, which gives you a lot of variety.”

Rowehl said he will miss working with the Woods Elementary School staff, interacting with students and parents and attending the school’s events. He said he will miss some of the students’ sense of humor.

“You never know what children will say,” Rowehl said. “Having male-pattern baldness, I was known by a young boy as ‘the person with the horseshoe haircut.’ Once a young girl asked a teacher ‘Why does he cut his hair like that?’”

He said some of his more memorable moments working at the school include making “reading centers” for first- and third-grade students.

“Each year, third grade would have me assemble a covered wagon out of a refrigerator box with plastic water pipes covered in paper as a reading center. As the class would spend time reading in their room a ‘rain forest’ would grow outside their door with a tree trunk, branches, leaves, vines, flowers and animals,” Rowehl said. “It was fun to see the children get into making things for their wagon and rain forest.”

He said the first-grade students would have him build an “igloo” out of milk cartons for their reading center.

“I would enjoy assembling the ‘igloo’ and listening to children reading for the first time,” Rowehl said. “It was a joy to see them getting a life skill.”

Rowehl said he started working at Woods Elementary School in 1987 after his brother- and sister-in-law, Tonya and Andrew Crowell, “put in a good work for him” with then District Administrator Robert Johnson.

He said the biggest change he has noticed at Woods Elementary School during the past 36 years is technology.

“The biggest thing that comes to mind was the school had a five-phone party system, where you could pick up a phone anywhere and join in the conversation,” Rowehl said. “Now the school is connected to the internet with a microfiber cable and Wi-Fi access points throughout the building. Many areas throughout the building have undergone changes and updates like the internet system.”

Members of the Friends of Woods is set to host a retirement party for Rowehl from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 29 at the Moelter Foundation, 6495 Highway 50 in Lake Geneva.

People can share a memory about Rowehl by sending an email message to MrRowehlRetires@gmail.com.

Rowehl said he is honored that the Friends of Woods are hosting a retirement party for him.

“The Friends of Woods Committee, who are made up of parents and staff members, meant a lot to me,” he said.

Rowehl’s family members are hosting a retirement party for him from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., July 16 at the Darien Senior Center, 47 Park St. in Darien.

Rowehl said, as part of his retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family and friends and travel.

“We also want to take time driving around town in our Ford Model A, get some ice cream and participate in Ford Model A club events,” Rowehl said.

Badger High School graduates receive their diplomas Watch now: Badger High School graduates enter the stadium Members of the Badger High School band perform before the June 4 graduation ceremony Badger High School class of 2023 students enter the football stadium for their graduation ceremony Haleigh Smith delivers a speech to her fellow graduating students A row of diplomas are lined up waiting to be taken by the graduating students Graduating student Logan Madison delivers a speech during the ceremony A stadium full of people wish the graduating class of 2023 the best of luck Badger High School graduates listen to speeches during their graduation ceremomy Superintendent Peter Wilson congratulates the students for graduating high school Badger High School Principal Jennifer Straus congratulates the students for everything they have accomplished during their high school career Members of the Badger High School chorus prepare to sing the national anthem Graduating students line up to receive their diplomas Badger High School graduating students wait for the ceremony to begin Superintendent Peter Wilson and Principal Jennifer Straus congratulate the students Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School Board Member Jeff Buntrock presents students with their diplimas Graduating students leave the stage after receiving their diplomas Watch now: Badger High School band performs before graduation