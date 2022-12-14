Woman receives help from Time is Now after tragedies and is now working to pay it forward

Karol Remington of Elkhorn has faced many difficulties and challenges throughout her life.

She is now working to give back after the Time is Now nonprofit helped her when she needed it.

Her brother was murdered in 1986; her father passed away in 2003; her husband died of a stroke in 2010; and her daughter died in an accident in 2013.

“My whole family is gone,” Remington said. “So it has been hard times.”

Remington, 64, faced another challenge in 2015 when she ended up in foreclosure in the condominium where she was living.

While looking for housing Remington learned about the Time is Now organization and founder Sal Dimiceli and decided to give them a call.

Remington said it is a decision she does not regret.

“I asked enough people about it and the lady at the food pantry in Lake Geneva told me about Sal, and she told me, ‘He is worth looking into. The organization is phenomenal.’ She said, ‘You will never forget them,’ and I never will,” Remington said.

Time is Now to Help is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people who have lost a job or a spouse or who are facing financial difficulties.

“We have many different people from all walks of life,” Dimiceli said. “It’s very heart warming removing the pain and the poverty. We’re also putting some purpose and love back into their life.”

Remington said Dimiceli and the Time is Now organization helped her pay her bills, find temporary housing and provided her with gift cards and gas cards to help purchase needed items.

She said she appreciates the support she has received from Dimeceli and his family.

“I always tell myself, ‘What would have I done without him and his family?,’” Remington said. “Because his wife and kids are just as giving as Sal is with Time is Now. It really stands for Time is Now. When he says he is going to do something, he does it.”

Remington said when her vehicle was in disrepair, Dimiceli purchased a Ford truck for her, which she enjoys driving.

“It’s massive, and I tell you I fell in love with it,” Remington said. “It could have been the frame and the tires, and I still would have fallen in love with it. I was very grateful.”

Dimiceli said he is pleased that he and his organization has been able to assist Remington to help improve her situation.

“In this particular instance, we found a women who not only lost everything but lost her loved ones, which left her broken hearted and a broken human being,” Dimiceli said. “We were able to bring this woman back on her feet financially to give her some restoration and hope and companionship and that there is still a wonderful gift of life.”

Companionship and trust

Besides financial assistance, the Time is Now organization has helped Remington in other ways.

Remington said Dimiceli helped her obtain her dog “Brownie,” who has proven to be a valuable companion.

“He’s been my best, little partner and my best therapy dog,” Remington said. “He’s gorgeous and he’s smart. He likes to give you hugs.”

Dimiceli said Remington has done a good job taking care of “Brownie.” He said “Brownie” was a rescue dog who was locked in a small cage for several months.

“They have become so close, and they just feed off of each other,” Dimiceli said. “Karol gives her that positive energy because of the unconditional love they have for each other.”

Remington said Dimiceli has also helped her gain trust in other people.

“It was hard for me to trust people until Sal came along. He changed everything,” Remington said. “He said, ‘You can trust me.’ He got me back on track. It’s been phenomenal.”

Helping to give back to others

Remington has helped other Time is Now clients by delivering rent checks, gift cards and food certificates to them. She also has helped to install air conditioning units in other clients’ homes.

“You got to pay it forward,” Remington said. “If you don’t pay it forward, you don’t feel good. It just makes you happy.”

Remington also served as an apartment manager and helped other clients obtain housing when an apartment became available.

“When I had an empty apartment I called Sal and said, ‘You got anybody who needs a place?,’” Remington said. “There were probably four or five apartments that we put people into.”

Dimiceli said he appreciates the assistance Remington has provided to other clients and the Time is Now organization.

“Karol has always been available to help others. She’s been outstanding,” Dimiceli said. “Whatever has been needed, Karol has been a volunteer. Many people have given me feedback thanking Karol so much for her time and her energy that she has so graciously spent helping others. We really have been a Godsent to each other.”

Current situation

Remington said there are still times when she feels down because of the loss of her loved ones. However, Dimiceli and his family are often available to provide comfort.

“I have hard days,” Remington said. “Things just don’t add up in my head and he would sit there and say, ‘What’s wrong? How can I help?”

Remington recently worked for the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy but lost that job because of the coronavirus. She currently is out of work but is seeking employment.

“I’ve been out there looking and it’s kind of depressing because people kind of tell you, ‘You know you’re going to be 65, right?,’” Remington said. “I can run circles around these kids. I’m very hyper and very easy going, but people want young.”

However, Remington said she is grateful for the assistance that Dimiceli and the Tine is Now organization has given her during the past several years.

“He got me back into a perspective where I can deal with things a whole lot better than I use to,” Remington said. “Losing family, losing friends, he’s helped fill that gap.”

Dimiceli said he is impressed with how far along Remington has come since he first met her in 2015.

“From doing visits with me and working on her own transformation, this is what Time is Now is all about— lifting people up and sharing kindness,” Dimiceli said.

For more information about Time is Now to Help, call 262-249-7000 or visit www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

Want to see water skiing in December? Lake Geneva's Feezin' for a Reason is Dec. 3 Watch now: Freezin’ for a Reason 2021 Brendon Smith Liam Gerard Finn Gerard Nate Hart Tim Martin Audience Freezin for a Reason