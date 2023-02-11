Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have indicated support for traffic flow plans for a future restaurant development on North Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation representatives recently submitted a letter to city officials stating that they have reviewed traffic flow plans for the proposed joint Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop, 393 N. Edwards Blvd., and feel the plans will not have a major impact on traffic in that area or the state’s future Highway 50 road reconstruction project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s letter states, “The increased development volumes impact to to the Wisconsin Highway 50 and Edwards Boulevard/Wisconsin Highway 120 intersection can be mitigated with signal timing changes and will not require any revision to the planned improvements for the upcoming Wisconsin Highway 50 project.”

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s letter of approval, Jan. 30.

The city council members unanimously approved a general development plan and a precise implementation plan, Dec. 27, 2022, to allow for renovations and a drive-thru food service window to be completed at 393 N. Edwards Blvd., so the proposed joint Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop can be established at that location.

Plans for the restaurant include a three-point access area to the development which includes an inbound lane, a designated left-hand outbound lane and a designated right-hand outbound lane to help reduce the number of vehicles waiting to exit the restaurant.

City aldermen approved an amendment to the general development plan to have representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation review and approve the traffic flow plan for the development.

“There were concerns from the council members about the traffic flow and how that might impact the area, so they gave their answer of approval,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s letter.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicated in their letter that they feel the traffic flow plan for the restaurant will have not have much of an impact with traffic coming from the neighboring Home Depot store.

“Currently, the development driveway and the Home Depot driveway are offset and planned to remain that way,” the letter states. “We don’t anticipate that this will be an issue in this case since the Home Depot driveway is likely used mostly by right-turning vehicles, so there would be minimal left turning conflicts. Vehicles wishing to make a left out of Home Depot are likely using one of the other access points.”

Representatives from Buona Restaurants in Berwyn, Illinois plan to establish the Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream shop at the North Edwards Boulevard site, which previously was the location for Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz and Red Geranium Restaurant.

The company plans to renovate the eastern portion of the building for the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop and to demolish the western portion of the building and construct a new addition for the Buona Beef restaurant.

Buona Beef restaurants feature Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, pizza, pasta, chicken, soups and salads.

Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops offer ice cream cones, shakes, sundaes, doughnuts and ice cream cakes.