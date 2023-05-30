Gift this article
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.
In 31 Photos: Pearce's Farm Market 2022 Vintage Car & Tractor Show
CLASSIC RIDE
This 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible was among the many vintage autos on display Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth. Founded by Geneva, Ohio native Ransom Ely Olds (1864-1950) in 1897, Oldsmobiles were long a popular U.S. auto nameplate, produced until the banner was retired by longtime owner General Motors in 2004. See inside, V4 for more photos from the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s.
Eric Johnson
1969 AMC Javelin
Town of Geneva resident Jeff Frederick shows off his Kenosha-built 343 4-speed 1969 AMC Javelin at the Classic & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Acquired by Chrysler in 1987, American Motors Co. (AMC) and its predecessors, Nash and Jeffery, built cars in Kenosha from 1902-1988. AMC’s Dick Teague-styled two-door hardtop Javelin was manufactured across two generations in the 1968-1970 and 1971-1974 model years, available in a range of trim and engine levels from economical pony car to muscle car.
Eric Johnson
Apples await buyers at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
The fall apple harvest is in. Apples on display for purchase at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
1960 Austin-Healey Sprite convertible
Among the imported foreign-made cars on display at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24 was this 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite convertible.
Austin-Healey was a British sports car maker established in 1952 through a joint venture between the Austin division of the British Motor Corp. and the Donald Healey Motor Co., a renowned automotive engineering and design firm. Austin-Healey cars were produced until 1972, when the 20-year agreement between Healey and Austin came to an end.
Eric Johnson
Musical entertainment at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
Entertainers Libby (left) and Jim Wilcox (right) of Lyons were joined by guest vocalist Steve Mattox (center) of Kenosha in entertaining guests at Pearce's Farm Stand on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Eric Johnson
Setting the scene at the car show
A retro nostalgic drive-in window tray creatively sets the American car culture vibe at the Sept. 24 Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Homemade caramel apples at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
Homemade caramel apples are among the taste of the season at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
With a creative window tray featuring a hot dog and pop setting the 1960s drive-in car culture scene, Walworth resident Jim Jurgensen showed off his stock survivor 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jurgensen bought the car new from Ferris Brothers Chevrolet in Harvard, Ill. Chevrolet, a division of General Motors, produced the mid-sized Chevelle in three generations from the 1964-1978 model years. One of Chevy’s most successful nameplates, the Malibu was the top-of-the-line Chevelle through 1972 and completely replaced the Chevelle nameplate in 1978.
Eric Johnson
Repurposed John Deere combine
An old John Deere 4420 combine is creatively repurposed into a playground children's slide at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Interior, GMC conversion van
Among the nostalgic, memory-stirring show-stoppers drawing a crowd at the Sept. 24 Classic Car & Tractor Show was this GMC VANdura conversion van, the rear interior seen here. Custom full-size vans from Chevy, Ford, Dodge and Plymouth, outfitted as portable pads, were the ultimate vehicles for personalized self-expression in the conversion van’s cultural 1970s heydays. General Motors built VANduras under its GMC nameplate from 1964–1996.
Eric Johnson
Corn maze at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Through Oct. 31, Pearce's Farm Stand is offering a professionally-designed 12-acre corn maze. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., admission for the corn maze is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12, with children age four and under admitted free. Children under 13 must be with an adult.
Eric Johnson
Dancing fun at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Mom Mariah Holden and two-year-old daughter Hendrix, of Clinton, enjoy dancing to the music at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Eric Johnson
Front end detail of a 1941 Plymouth
Detail on the front end of this 1941 Plymouth Special Deluxe includes the brand’s original logo featuring the “Mayflower” that landed at Plymouth Rock, Mass. in 1620. A retired nameplate, Plymouth automobiles were produced by Chrysler Corp. from 1928-2001.
Eric Johnson
1947 Dodge Power Wagon
This restored 1947 Dodge Power Wagon, owned by Walworth resident Rick Tudor, was among the many classic vehicles on display Saturday, Sept. 24 in Walworth at Pearce Farm Stand’s Classic Car & Tractor Show. Built by the Dodge division of Chrysler Corp., the four-wheel drive medium duty Power Wagon trucks were produced by Dodge in various model series from 1945-1980, with the nameplate revived in 2005 as a four-wheel drive version of the Dodge Ram 2500. The original civilian version of the Dodge Power Wagon, seen here, was mechanically based on Dodge’s 3/4-ton WC Series World War II military trucks. The Power Wagon was the first 4x4 medium duty truck produced by a major manufacturer in a civilian version and the predecessor of the modern four-wheel drive trucks in use today.
Eric Johnson
Bale jumping
Three-year-old Reed Davis of Delavan enjoys the large jumping hay bales at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24 as his 15-month-old sister Rowen and parents Brandon and Megan look on.
Eric Johnson
McCormick Farmall Tractors on display at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
McCormick Farmall tractors on display for viewing at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Farmall nameplate, used from 1924-1973, was revived by Racine-based Case IH in 2004.
Eric Johnson
Colorful gladiolus at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
Colorful gladiolus flowers are arranged for sale at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
1928 Ford Model A
Among the vintage automobiles on display at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand on Saturday, Sept. 24 was this original 1928 Ford Model A. Replacing the Ford Model T, which had been in production for 18 years, Ford’s successor Model A was produced from October 1927 to March 1932. Introduced to the public in December 1927, the 1928 Model A was an immediate sensation, with some 10 million people viewing the new vehicle in the first week. In 2022, it still drew admiring crowds at the Classic Car & Tractor Show.
Eric Johnson
Gourd assortment on display at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Colorful gourds in many shapes are among the many farm products available for purchase at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Guitarist Jeff Hagenau of Mukwonago performs at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Mukwonago guitarist Jeff Hagenau performs at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Hagenau is in this third year of entertaining at Pearce's on the weekends, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays 10-11 a.m. (Gospel music) and 2-3 p.m. from mid-July through the end of October.
Eric Johnson
Hot donuts now at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Fresh, hot apple cider donuts come out of the fryer in the bakery kitchen at Pearce's Farm Market in Walworth. Large display windows in the farm stand allow shoppers to watch the bakery action.
Eric Johnson
Preserving memories
Mom Bonnie Demars of Itasca, Ill. takes a photo of her daughter, 2-1/2-year-old Lynnea, as she comes out of the chute of playground slide crafted out of a repurposed John Deere combine at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Sept. 24.
Eric Johnson
Decorative details on 1968 Ford Mustang
Decorative details like fuzzy dice and a Nixon campaign antenna flag held set the retro vibe for the display of this 1968 Ford Mustang at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. In continuous production since 1964, the Mustang is currently the longest-produced Ford car nameplate, currently in its sixth generation. The success of the Mustang launch spurred competition including GM’s Pontiac Firebird and Chevy Camaro, AMC’s Javelin and Chrysler’s Dodge Challenger.
Eric Johnson
1968 Ford Mustang on display at the Pearce's Farm Market Classic Car & Tractor Show
This 1968 Ford Mustang was among the vintage rides on display at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. In continuous production since 1964, the Mustang is currently the longest-produced Ford car nameplate, currently in its sixth generation. The success of the Mustang launch spurred competition including GM's Pontiac Firebird and Chevy Camaro, AMC's Javelin and Chrysler's Dodge Challenger.
Eric Johnson
Rear detail of a 1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Special
Classic retro 1950s styling on a 1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Special displayed Sept. 24 at the Classic Car & Truck Show at Pearce's Farm Market in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Agricultural tourism play area at Pearce's Farm Market in Walworth
Agricultural tourism takes on a lot of faces at Pearce’s Farm Stand, including this children’s play area that includes a John Deere harvester turned into a giant slide.
Eric Johnson
Halloween sugar cookies at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Decorated Halloween-themed sugar cookies at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth come in a variety of faces including dogs, cats and traditional jack o' lantern faces.
Eric Johnson
Pumpkins come in a variety of colors and shapes
Beyond the traditional orange jack o' lantern carving pumpkins associated with Halloween, pumpkins are sold in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sized at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Pumpkins at Pearce's Farm Stand
With the fall pumpkin harvest in, orange pumpkins are piled high at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth.
Eric Johnson
1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Special
This 1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Special was among the memory-stirring head-turners at the Saturday, Sept. 24 Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth. Outfitted with a V-8 engine, the
Oldsmobile Rocket 88, which first hit Olds showrooms in 1949, is often credited with being the original muscle car. Oldsmobile discontinued its 88 line in 1990, with 10 million produced over the line's run.
Eric Johnson
Pearce Farm Stand jumping bales
The big jumping bales at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth are popular with children and families.
Eric Johnson
