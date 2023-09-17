Lake Geneva officials may have to wait at least another year before they learn whether the city will receive a grant to help fund a proposed trail project for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, announced during the Aug. 31 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting that representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will not review a Knowles Nelson grant application that the conservancy and the city submitted because of a concern with the application.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council narrowly approved, April 10, to work with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to apply for the grant to help fund the first phase of the trail project.
The vote to apply for that grant ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, but Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking “yes” vote for a 5-4 approval. The deadline to apply for the grant was May 1.
The grant would pay for about 50% , or $242,500, of the project with the city having to pay the other half. The first phase of the project is set to cost about $485,000.
Yancey said a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources informed her that someone reported that the grant application indicated that the city had the matching funds allocated in the 2024 budget.
Members of the city council approved, April 10, to allocate the matching funds in next year’s budget; however, the 2024 budget will not be voted on until Nov. 24.
Yancey said the conservancy and the city will resubmit the grant application in 2024 after the budget is officially approved.
She said she does not feel having to resubmit the grant application will have an affect on whether the city receives the grant funding.
“I don’t think it will hurt our chances at all,” Yancey said. “It was sort of a technicality.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said in an email statement that someone had contacted her about concerns they had with the grant application.
Fesenmaier said she advised the person to send an email message to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to present their concerns. She said the main concern was the application indicted that the matching funds for the grant has been allocated when the budget has yet to be approved.
Yancey said the city would not have receive the grant funding until September and would not have gone out for bids on the trail project until 2024. However, she said having to resubmit the grant application could delay the project.
“So we wouldn’t have spent any money until 2024 anyway,” Yancey said. “But it will delay things somewhat, and I know people are anxious to get out on the trails so that is a negative.”
Yancey said, during the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting, that the Geneva Lake Conservancy plans to apply for other grants this fall to help fund the proposed trail project.
“We are going to work more this fall to find some other funds,” Yancey said. “We would really like to see some trails go in the spring of next year.”
Yancey announced during the Aug. 17 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting that the conservancy did receive a $25,000 grant to help fund the trail project. She said the city does not have to match the funds from that grant.
Dave Quickel, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said he is pleased with the work Yancey has done with applying for grants to help fund the proposed trail project.
“When we first met the thing that always come up was the City of Lake Geneva wanted hiking trails, and now after a brief period, we have $25,000 towards the hiking trails,” Quickel said during the Aug. 17 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting.
Representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy plan to establish a trail on 98 acres of land along the perimeter of the Hillmoor property that is located in a floodplain area. The project is set to be completed in two phases.
The first phase is set to include a linear 9,500-foot limestone path, four new bridges, refurbished golf course path, mowing paths through the wetland areas and trail path signs. The project is scheduled to be worked on in 2024 pending city approval.
The second phase, which is expected to cost about $375,000, is set to include installing a boardwalk through the northern wetland area of the property. The second phase is set to be worked on between 2004 and 2005.
City officials and the Geneva Lake Conservancy could apply for another Knowles Nelson grant to help fund the second phase of the project, as well.
“The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a number of grants under the Knowles Nelson umbrella and one is for boardwalks for where the trail will be,” Yancey said.
Henry Sibbing, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, questioned whether the trail project would affect other possible uses for the Hillmoor property.
“If we’re trying to get a golf course or an arboretum or an amphitheater, ice hockey rink or whatever, we don’t want a trail going through there,” Sibbing said.
Yancey said the trails could be reconfigured so they do not interfere with other projects that are planned for the property.
“The trails can be moved one way or the other, depending on what other uses there are,” Yancey said. “The length of the trail is what we’re getting the grant for. The DNR doesn’t care if you move it this way or that way a little bit.”
