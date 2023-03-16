The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold public open houses statewide the week of April 3-6 to connect with the public, answer questions about resource management, and discuss local issues of importance.

DNR staff and WCC delegates will be on hand at these open houses to discuss local issues of importance, answer questions from the public, and open a dialogue between the public, the DNR and the WCC about areas of interest and concern.

“One of the reasons people should come out for it is they can hear what’s going on with the state with the DNR on any proposed rule changes,” said Elkhorn resident Ronald Earnest, chair of the Walworth County WCC. “Anybody that’s got an interest in the outdoors should have an interest in going.”

Walworth County WCC delegate Kathleen Tober, of East Troy, agrees, noting the upcoming 2023 open houses are the first to be held in person since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 “when everything was shut down.”

“It’s real important for the public ... the hunters, the fishermen, even those who don’t hunt or fish ... to come down and ask questions of the wardens, the biologists ... and give their input,” Tober said. “It gives people an opportunity to voice their opinion.”

She said the open house provides an opportunity for the public to express concerns on a wide array of conservation-related topics.

“It’s real important for everyone to be able to come ask questions and voice their opinions,” Tober said. “That’s what it’s for.”

The WCC will also hold elections for two of the five delegate seats in each county. A list of current WCC delegates for all 72 Wisconsin counties is available online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/sites/default/files/topic/About/WCC/misc/2022-2023_Delegates.pdf.

Walworth County’s five current WCC delegates are: Ronald Earnest, Elkhorn, chair, 3-year term ending 2025; Kenneth Balistrieri, Elkhorn, vice chair, 3-year term ending in 2023; Kathleen Tober, East Troy, delegate, 2-year term ending in 2024; Martin Sands, Elkhorn, delegate, 3-year term ending in 2024; and Oscar Mueller, Delavan, delegate, 2-year term ending in 2023.

Details for each county open house are available online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/openhouses.

Area open houses are scheduled as follows:

Walworth County — Tuesday, April 4, in the library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana. Kenosha County — Wednesday, April 5, in the headquarters building auditorium at the Major Richard I. Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Rd., Kansasville. Racine County — Thursday, April 6, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. Use the north parking lot at the school. Jefferson County — Tuesday, April 4, in the cafeteria at Jefferson High School, 700 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson. Rock County — Tuesday, April 4, in the conference room at the Janesville DNR Service Center, 2514 Morse St., Janesville. Waukesha County — Monday, April 3, in the Richard T. Anderson Education Center at Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main St., Pewaukee.

The doors for the open houses open for meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m. Members of the public wishing to participate in the election can get ballots at this time.

At 7 p.m., Wisconsin Conservation Congress elections will be held. Two of the five WCC seats will be up for election in each county. Voters must be a county resident to participate in this portion of the evening’s events.

For more information on WCC elections, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/sites/default/files/topic/About/WCC/2023/OpenHouse/ElectionProcess.pdf.

A panel discussion with DNR staff and WCC delegates will immediately follow the elections.

Each DNR program will provide a brief update on issues/items pertinent to the county. WCC delegates will provide an overview of their work on the WCC and what the organization is all about. There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the panel discussion.

The open houses will conclude at 9 p.m.

The open houses held across the state precede the annual WCC/DNR Spring Hearings.

In addition to the opportunity to engage with DNR staff and WCC delegates at these open houses, the public is also invited to participate in the annual spring hearings the following week that focus on natural resource-related advisory questions and proposed wildlife management and fisheries management rule changes.

The Spring Hearings will again be held in a virtual format, as has been done since 2020. This year’s online questionnaire will be open for input from April 10 at noon through April 13 at noon via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing.

Learn more

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on managing Wisconsin’s natural resources for present and future generations.

More information about the WCC is available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc.