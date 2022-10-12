Wisconsin awarded $3.2 million for Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion: Grant will provide 3,500 columbarium niches, landscaping and supporting infrastructure

The oft-expanded Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Union Grove in Racine County is set to grow again.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced Oct. 5 that Wisconsin will receive $3,293,695 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Dover just outside Union Grove.

“Ensuring our veterans have an honorable and dignified resting place is important to commemorating their service and sacrifice,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “This grant is an important investment to ensure loved ones and future generations can continue honoring the memories of Wisconsin veterans.”

The grant will provide 3,500 columbarium niches, which hold cremated remains, as well as fund related landscaping and supporting infrastructure on approximately two acres of land. These improvements will help ensure adequate resources for future burial needs.

“The Wisconsin veterans cemeteries provide a beautiful and dignified final resting place for those who have served and their loved ones,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar in announcing the grant award. “It’s so important we continually improve and maintain these treasured places for future generations.”

Grant welcome news

The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs grant award comes as welcome news to Lee Kelley, the three-year director of the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“As we continue to grow and expand here at the cemetery, we feel honored to receive that grant award,” Kelley said. “Proving burial services to families is of utmost importance to what we do here each and every day. The ability to offer a final resting place for our veterans and fallen is the mission, it’s what we strive to do each and every day — bring that closure to the grieving families of those that have served our country. It means a great deal to us. When we are awarded these projects, we are grateful for them.”

The grant award will fund a year-long columbarium development project that will see the construction of five columbarium structures at the cemetery, two of which Kelley said will be “expedited” for a May 2023 completion as final existing columbarium niches are filled.

Construction on the columbarium expansion project is slated to start at the end of this month or early November, with an anticipated completion of the five-structure columbarium by the end of 2023.

“We’re going to be short of [columbarium] space come May of next year,” Kelley said. “It’s really going to be a hand-off. We’re going to finish off one structure and jump in the brand new one.”

As burial preferences change, Kelley said there has been an increasing shift toward cremation burials, which now account for a little bit over 50% of all burials at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, according to Kelley.

“The columbarium is a nice piece for people that they seem to choose on a more frequent basis,” he noted.

Nationally, cremation burials are now more popular than traditional casket burials, with cremation accounting for 56% of burials in 2020 versus 27% in 2000, according to Cremation Association of North America (CANA) statistics. The percentage of cremation burials is expected to reach 80% by 2040, according to projections by CANA and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

Busy cemetery

According to Colleen Flaherty, director of communications for the Madison-based WDVA, the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery averages six funerals per day with full military honors, Monday through Friday.

The cemetery, 21731 Spring St. in Union Grove, located adjacent to the Wisconsin Veterans Home and the Southern Wisconsin Center, conducts between 1,300-1,500 funerals annually as the fourth-busiest state veterans cemetery in the nation. To date, more than 23,000 veterans and their spouses have been interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“The staff at the cemetery do a fantastic job,” said Colleen Flaherty, director of communications for the Madison-based WDVA. “I really love working with them. They truly do care so much about the work they do and keeping that place beautiful.”

Situated on state-owned farmland at the Southern Wisconsin Center, which serves adult clients with intellectual disabilities combined with physical or mental health disorders, the 105-acre Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery site has undergone multiple expansion phases since groundbreaking occurred for the cemetery on Memorial Day 1996.

The cemetery and its administrative building were officially dedicated on May 31, 1998. The first phase of construction included burial for casket and cremation urns and additional development occurs as needed to accommodate the needs of veterans and their families.

The cemetery, located southwest of Milwaukee in Racine County, will be undergoing several expansion projects through 2025.

Learn more

The WDVA operates three veterans memorial cemeteries located in King (Waupaca County), Spooner (Washburn County) and Union Grove (Racine County).

Veterans, spouses and children may be eligible for burial or memorialization at Wisconsin’s veterans cemeteries. For questions about burial eligibility or preregistration, visit the application portal at mywisvets.com, email at wisvets@dva.wi.gov, or call 800-WIS-VETS (947-8387).

For more information about the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, visit https://dva.wi.gov/Pages/memorialsBurials/SWVMC.aspx.