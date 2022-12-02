Wisconsin 4H Foundation honors top donors

In advance of the recent Thanksgiving holiday, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized its major donors, who provide essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin.

Recognized for their financial support of the Wisconsin 4H Foundation were:

Emerald Clover ($30,000+): Compeer Financial.

Platinum Clover ($10,000-$24,999: AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Andis Foundation, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Culver’s Foundation, Egg Innovations, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, GreenStone Farm Credit Services, Meijer and Tractor Supply Co.

Gold Clover ($7,500-$9,999): Hull Farm of Lake Geneva/Jones Family Farm.

Silver Clover ($5,000-$7,499): Merwin Farms of the Town of Linn, Willow Road Self Storage of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin Beef Council, Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps.

Bronze Clover ($2,500-$4,999): Gibbsville Implement, Hartmann Sand & Gravel, Kewaskum Foods LLC, Rural Mutual Insurance Co., Patrick & Janet Thompson Family Foundation and Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.

Green Clover ($1,000-$2,499): Frenz Garden Center, Harry Hansen Meat Services, JO-ANN Stores, Major Goolsby’s, Edward J. Okray Foundation, Schaefer Grading and Excavating, Schoen Family Trust, Randy Schopen Memorial Foundation, Sunnyside Hatchery, TargetCircle, Town Bank, Ultimate Confections, Wisconsin Farmers Union and Wisconsin River Meats.

Foundation Partners: Almond Busy Bees 4-H Club, BOGS, Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market & Catering and Calumet County 4-H Leaders Council.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of our generous partners,” said Wisconsin 4H Council Executive Director Brenda Scheider.

4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings, with nearly 150,000 youth participating in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year and more than 22,000 volunteers supporting the program.