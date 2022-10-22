Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces statewide art contest; cash prizes for top winners

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off an art contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will sponsor the art contest, which is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries will be accepted from Tuesday, Nov. 1 until midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

The contest is broken into nine categories:

Drawing using any medium.

Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil).

Pottery, ceramics or clay.

Photography.

Paper.

Fabric, yarn or fiber.

Wood.

Any other media (digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)

4-H art.

A winner will be chosen in each category, with a Best of Show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will receive a $100 cash award. The Best of Show entry will receive an additional $150 cash award. Other art may be recognized but will not receive a cash award. Winners will be notified by email in February. A complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by late February.

To be eligible for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest, youth must be a 4-H member enrolled in 4H Online for the 2022-2023 4-H Program Year. Entrants do not need to be enrolled in any specific project to participate.

Entry Information

Entries will be accepted from Tuesday, Nov, 1 until midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

A photo of the entry and the completed entry form must be submitted through the contest website: https://forms.gle/KPyDR4KPo2w8e8iF6 or

A tip sheet for entrants is available on the entry page. Contest entrants should review this information to learn how best to present and share their art.

Each artist may submit one entry in one or more category, but may submit only one entry in any one category.

For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts/.

Winning entries become the property of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Proceeds from the Celebrate the Arts auction will be split, with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts Programming for future program needs, and half used for general arts programming.