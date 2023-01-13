Wisconsin 4-H Foundation 2023 scholarship applications now being accepted; Application deadline is March 15

The Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $20,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2023.

To be considered for financial support, applications are now being accepted and must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals.

To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships, students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; should have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2023-2024 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.

The application is a one-page cover letter and a one-page résumé, both of which give the 4-H youth a chance to share their 4-H achievements, as well as their future plans. Applicants are asked to treat this process as if applying for a job.

Cover letters and résumés must be submitted as one PDF document and emailed to scholarships@Wis4HFoundation.org. For complete instructions and detailed information about what to include in and how to prepare the application documents, 4-H youth can visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.

A panel of experienced youth educators will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be ranked by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria.

Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May.

