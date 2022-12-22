Winter Showcase Concert: Big Foot High School, Walworth, Dec. 14, 2022

Sounds of the holiday season filled the air in Walworth on Wednesday, Dec. 14 as Big Foot High School held its popular annual Winter Showcase Concert in the school auditorium

The Big Foot Chorale, Treble Choir and “The Minor Details” honors choir performed under Liza Shapin, Big Foot’s Director of Choirs. Gail August served as piano accompanist while American Sign Language interpreter Anissa Haywood of Lake Geneva gave “voice” to the songs for the deaf and hearing impaired in the audience.

Big Foot’s Symphonic Band, beginners Jazz Lab and honors Jazz Lab performed under Neal Raskin, the school’s Director of Bands.

A large crowd filled the 500-seat auditorium for the Winter Showcase Concert.

“We had a great turn out,” Shapin said.

The Chorale performed “Rockin- Around the Christmas Tree” and “Winter Lullaby,” while the Treble Choir performed “Once Upon a December” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Big Foot’s honors choir, The Minor Details, performed four songs—“Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“Students in all the choirs did an excellent job preparing for the concert,” Shapin said, noting that musical education and development is instrumental in broadening a student’s horizons and brings a host of added benefits. “The students learn so much by being a part of our bands and choirs. In addition to learning important teamwork and cooperation skills, there are countless studies about the positive impact that participating in music has on your brain. Being in a band or choir expands your abilities not only as a musician, but in other core classes as well.”

After a brief intermission to re-set the stage, the Winter Showcase Concert switched from vocal to instrumental music.

The Symphonic Band performed “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “A Canadian Brass Christmas” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” while the beginner’s Jazz Lab band performed “Funky Ol’ Saint Nick,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Rest Ye Merry Samba.”

Big Foot’s honors Jazz Ensemble band rounded out the festive evening with “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Deck the Halls and All That Jazz,” and the famous Jose Feliciano tune “Feliz Navidad.”

It was noted that the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation (bigfootfinearts.org) has three remaining concerts in its 2022-2023 season—Six Appeal Vocal Band on Feb. 25, George Maurer Group on March 18, and the Chicago Mass Choir on April 15.

