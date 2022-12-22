 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Showcase Concert: Big Foot High School, Walworth, Dec. 14, 2022

Big Foot High School Jazz Ensemble performs in the Dec. 14 Winter Showcase Concert

Big Foot High School’s honors Jazz Ensemble, under Director of Bands Neal Raskin (center foreground), performed “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Deck the Halls & All That Jazz” and “Feliz Navidad” at Big Foot High School’s Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the school auditorium.

Sounds of the holiday season filled the air in Walworth on Wednesday, Dec. 14 as Big Foot High School held its popular annual Winter Showcase Concert in the school auditorium

The Big Foot Chorale, Treble Choir and “The Minor Details” honors choir performed under Liza Shapin, Big Foot’s Director of Choirs. Gail August served as piano accompanist while American Sign Language interpreter Anissa Haywood of Lake Geneva gave “voice” to the songs for the deaf and hearing impaired in the audience.

Big Foot High School's Chorale performs at the Dec. 14 Winter Showcase Concert

Accompanied by Gail August (left) on piano, the Big Foot High School Chorale, under Director of Choirs Liza Chapin (center foreground), performed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Winter Lullaby” at Big Foot High School’s Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the school auditorium.

Big Foot’s Symphonic Band, beginners Jazz Lab and honors Jazz Lab performed under Neal Raskin, the school’s Director of Bands.

A large crowd filled the 500-seat auditorium for the Winter Showcase Concert.

“We had a great turn out,” Shapin said.

Big Foot High School's honors choir, The Minor Details, under the direction of Liza Chapin, performs the Francisco J. Nunez and Jim Papolis arrangement of "Silent Night" at the school's Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the auditorium at the Walworth-based Grades 9-12 union high school.

The Chorale performed “Rockin- Around the Christmas Tree” and “Winter Lullaby,” while the Treble Choir performed “Once Upon a December” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Big Foot High School honors choir The Minor Details performs Dec. 14 at the Winter Showcase Concert

Big Foot High School’s honors choir, The Minor Details, under Director of Choirs Liza Chapin (center foreground), performed “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” at Big Foot High School’s Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the school auditorium.

Big Foot’s honors choir, The Minor Details, performed four songs—“Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“Students in all the choirs did an excellent job preparing for the concert,” Shapin said, noting that musical education and development is instrumental in broadening a student’s horizons and brings a host of added benefits. “The students learn so much by being a part of our bands and choirs. In addition to learning important teamwork and cooperation skills, there are countless studies about the positive impact that participating in music has on your brain. Being in a band or choir expands your abilities not only as a musician, but in other core classes as well.”

American Sign Language interpreting at the Big Foot High School Winter Showcase Concert

Lending a “voice” to choirs performing in Big Foot High School’s Dec. 14 Winter Showcase Concert, veteran 20-year Walworth County community interpreter Anissa Haywood, of Lake Geneva, provides American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing in attendance at the popular annual concert.

After a brief intermission to re-set the stage, the Winter Showcase Concert switched from vocal to instrumental music.

Big Foot High School's Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Neal Raskin, performs "Charlie Brown Christmas" at the school's Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the auditorium at the Walworth-based Grades 9-12 union high school.

The Symphonic Band performed “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “A Canadian Brass Christmas” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” while the beginner’s Jazz Lab band performed “Funky Ol’ Saint Nick,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Rest Ye Merry Samba.”

Big Foot High School Symphonic Band performs at the Dec. 14 Winter Showcase Concert

Big Foot High School’s Symphonic Band, under Director of Bands Neal Raskin (center foreground), performed “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen,” A Canadian Brass Christmas”a nd “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Big Foot High School’s Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the school auditorium.

Big Foot’s honors Jazz Ensemble band rounded out the festive evening with “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Deck the Halls and All That Jazz,” and the famous Jose Feliciano tune “Feliz Navidad.”

Big Foot High School Jazz Lab performs in the Dec. 14 Winter Showcase Concert

Big Foot High School’s beginners Jazz Lab, under Director of Bands Neal Raskin (center foreground), performed “Funky Ol’ Saint Nick,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Rest Ye Merry Samba” at Big Foot High School’s Winter Showcase Concert on Dec. 14 in the school auditorium.

It was noted that the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation (bigfootfinearts.org) has three remaining concerts in its 2022-2023 season—Six Appeal Vocal Band on Feb. 25, George Maurer Group on March 18, and the Chicago Mass Choir on April 15.

