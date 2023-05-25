Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Wednesday, May 17, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League announced their 2023 project money recipients, awarding a total of $4,800 at a grant presentation ceremony at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse.

Grant awards were as follows: Geneva Lakes YMCA, $1,500; Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, $1,500; Williams Bay Elementary School, $500; Barrett Memorial Library, $250; Williams Bay Recreation Department, $700; and Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, $350.

“It was such an inspiring evening hearing about these organizations ... that help children and youth,” said Williams Bay Civic League President Mary Umans in a later interview. “We’re super-pleased about the organizations we picked this year.”

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth, with each of this year’s recipients touching the lives of area youth in different ways.

Since its 1948 founding, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed more than $220,000 to local youth programs through its vision of enriching, enhancing and celebrating the Williams Bay community through civic engagement, volunteerism, community events and philanthropy.

A 501©(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League rosters approximately 60 members, most drawn from Williams Bay, but also from neighboring area communities including Fontana, Delavan and Lake Geneva.

“It’s really wonderful that it’s kept going all of these years,” said Umans of the Women’s Civic League, which will mark its 75th anniversary with a celebratory banquet on June 13.

For more information on the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, visit wbaywcl.org or email wbaywcl@gmail.com.

19 Photos from the 2022 season opening of the Williams Bay Farmers Market Allison Sherman of Elgin, Ill. with strawberry and nutella crepe Fun on the swings at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay Selling flowers at the Ferretti Family Farm vendor booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market Musican Matt Jaye performing May 27 at the WIlliams Bay Farmers Market Aerial view of the Williams Bay Farmers Market Inspired Coffee at Williams Bay Farmers Market Geneva Lake VFW Post Commander Ron Grabski sells raffle tickets at the Williams Bay Farmers Market Pop'n de Lites Gourmet Kettle Corn - New vendor at Williams Bay Farmers Market "Magic Crepes," food vendor at the Williams Bay Farmers Market Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Auntie GG's Provisions Knife sharpening services at Williams Bay Farmers Market Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Fresh Asparagus Fresh rhubarb bundles at Williams Bay Farmers Market Shopping local at the Williams Bay Farmers Market Annuals for sale at Williams Bay Farmers Market Baked goods at Williams Bay Farmers Market Lemon bars at Williams Bay Farmers Market Local book signing at the Williams Bay Farmers Market Williams Bay Women's Civic League fundraising booth at Williams Bay Farmers Market