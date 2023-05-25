Gift this article
On Wednesday, May 17, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League announced their 2023 project money recipients, awarding a total of $4,800 at a grant presentation ceremony at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse.
Grant awards were as follows: Geneva Lakes YMCA, $1,500; Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, $1,500; Williams Bay Elementary School, $500; Barrett Memorial Library, $250; Williams Bay Recreation Department, $700; and Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, $350.
“It was such an inspiring evening hearing about these organizations ... that help children and youth,” said Williams Bay Civic League President Mary Umans in a later interview. “We’re super-pleased about the organizations we picked this year.”
The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth, with each of this year’s recipients touching the lives of area youth in different ways.
Since its 1948 founding, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed more than $220,000 to local youth programs through its vision of enriching, enhancing and celebrating the Williams Bay community through civic engagement, volunteerism, community events and philanthropy.
A 501©(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League rosters approximately 60 members, most drawn from Williams Bay, but also from neighboring area communities including Fontana, Delavan and Lake Geneva.
“It’s really wonderful that it’s kept going all of these years,” said Umans of the Women’s Civic League, which will mark its 75th anniversary with a celebratory banquet on June 13.
For more information on the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, visit
wbaywcl.org or email wbaywcl@gmail.com.
19 Photos from the 2022 season opening of the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Allison Sherman of Elgin, Ill. with strawberry and nutella crepe
Self-confessed crepe fan Alison Sherman, of Elgin, Ill., is all smiles as she shows off her sweet luncheon treat at the Williams Bay Farmers Market—a strawberry and nutella crepe with a cinnamon dusting cooked up by market vendor Magic Crepes.
Eric Johnson
Fun on the swings at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay
Four-year-old Avery Gladchenko, of Lake Geneva, gives her two-year-old sibling Callie a power push on the swings at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on May 27 during the Williams Bay Farmers Market.
Eric Johnson
Selling flowers at the Ferretti Family Farm vendor booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Putting a personal face on agriculture, farmer Jeannine Ferretti (left), owner of Walworth-based Ferretti Family Farm LLC, chats with Delavan resident Jennifer Jarosz and her 10-year-old son, Jacob, on May 27 at the Williams Bay Farmers Market.
Eric Johnson
Musican Matt Jaye performing May 27 at the WIlliams Bay Farmers Market
Musician Matt Jaye, of Lake Geneva, entertains May 27 at the season kickoff Williams Bay Farmers Market at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay, playing original tunes and cover songs.
Eric Johnson
Aerial view of the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Two Leos from Fontana, grandpa Leo and his four-year-old grandson Leo, stroll the grounds of the Williams Bay Farmers Market at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay on May 27.
Eric Johnson
Inspired Coffee at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Selling hot coffee at a chilly opener to the Williams Bay Farmers Market's 2022 season on May 27 was an inspired idea for Lake Geneva-based Inspired Coffee, a non-profit division of Walworth-based Inspiration Ministries. Inspired is a premium coffee shop employing people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities where they are celebrated, coached, job trained and, over time, placed into a fully-integrated work setting. Pictured at the Inspired vendor booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market, from left, are barista-in-training Emily Krueger of McHenry, Ill., volunteer Anne Barber of Williams Bay, and parent volunteer Greta Krueger, of McHenry.
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake VFW Post Commander Ron Grabski sells raffle tickets at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski was on hand selling fundraiser raffle tickets at the Williams Bay Farmers Market on May 27 at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. The post will hold its 2022 Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 30 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Williams Bay. Based in Williams Bay, Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth. The parade will start at Clover and Cherry streets at 10:30 a.m. and process to the VFW Post 2373 Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park on the scenic shores of Geneva Lake. The solemn Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial on East Geneva Street.
Eric Johnson
Pop'n de Lites Gourmet Kettle Corn - New vendor at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Among the new vendors at the Williams Bay Farmers Market are Rick and Marilyn DeJaynes of Roscoe, Ill., owner of Pop'n de Lites Gourmet Kettle Corn.
Eric Johnson
"Magic Crepes," food vendor at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Crepe Master Gustavo Akat, of Highland Park, Ill., prepares a crepe at the Magic Crepe food vending booth at the Williams Bay Farmers Market on May 27. The 10-year-old business is owned by Akat's brother.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Auntie GG's Provisions
Williams Bay Farmers Market vendor Angela Kysely, of Fort Atkinson-based Auntie GG’s Provisions, served up a variety of sweet treats, including homemade brownies.
Eric Johnson
Knife sharpening services at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Williams Bay Farmers Market vendor Leo Borghgraef, owner of Blade Works Knife Sharpening, sharpens a kitchen knife at the market on May 27. Borghgraef, of Lake Geneva, sharpens kitchen knives, scissors and garden tools at the Lake Geneva and Williams Bay farmers markets in his retirement.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Farmer's Market - Fresh Asparagus
The Williams Bay Farmers Market features a wide variety of in-season locally-grown produce, including fresh asparagus.
Eric Johnson
Fresh rhubarb bundles at Williams Bay Farmers Market
The Williams Bay Farmers Market features a wide variety of in-season locally-grown produce, including fresh rhubarb.
Eric Johnson
Shopping local at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Williams Bay Farmers Market vendor Ferretti Family Farm, LLC, of Walworth, put out a sign on May 27 thanking market shoppers for supporting local farmers.
Eric Johnson
Annuals for sale at Williams Bay Farmers Market
A larger variety of flowers, including annuals, are among the items offered for sale at the Williams Bay Farmers Market.
Eric Johnson
Baked goods at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Fresh bakery is among the many offerings available for purchase at the weekly Williams Bay Farmers Market.
Eric Johnson
Lemon bars at Williams Bay Farmers Market
Homemade lemon bars are among the many varieties of sweet bakery treams available for purchase at the weekly Williams Bay Farmers Market.
Eric Johnson
Local book signing at the Williams Bay Farmers Market
Author Alicia Boemi, of Barrington, Ill., signs copies of her children's book "The Mail Boat Dog" at the Williams Bay Farmers Market on May 27. The book, released in May is the first in a planned "Lake Dog Adventure Series" of children's books based on the life of her Labradoodle, "Izzy," an
adventurous dog who loves to jump, dive and swim in the shimmering blue waters of Geneva Lake. The book, illustrated by Joan Zander Millard, takes readers on a journey aboard America's oldest mailboat that, with the help of mail jumpers, has delivered mail for more than 100 years. One brave canine, Izzy, is ready to prove that she has what it takes to beat the odds and officially become " The Mailboat Dog."
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Women's Civic League fundraising booth at Williams Bay Farmers Market
The Williams Bay Women's Civic League operated a fundraising booth on May 27 at the Williams Bay Farmers Market. At right, Sue Wendt of Williams Bay fills out tickets for the league's fundraising Aug. 6 Duck Derby race on Southwick Creek in Williams Bay. Pictured standing, from left, are league recording secretary Lois Frederickson, member-at-large Sheryl Michaelson, and league publicity coordinator Betsy Arney.
Eric Johnson
