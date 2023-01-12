Williams Bay Women's Civic League announces 14th annual chili cook-off; Public invited to sample and vote for their favorite chili at Feb. 4 fundraiser

Musician Harry James once noted that “next to jazz music, there is nothing that lifts the spirit and strengthens the soul more than a good bowl of chili.”

Area residents with a hankering for spirit lifting, soul strengthening chili will want to make their way to Williams Bay on Saturday, Feb. 4 as ten area restaurants vie for bragging rights and trophies for the area’s best chili.

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League’s popular annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser, now in its 14th year, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.—or whenever the chili runs out—at the Williams Bay Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

Tickets can be bought at the door for $8 the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for children age 10 and under. All proceeds from the 2023 Chili Cook Off will benefit youth and families in Williams Bay.

“Chili Cook Off is a wonderful event to liven up your winter activities no matter what the weather,” said Williams Bay Women’s Civic League President Mary Umans.

The Chili Cook Off will be held on the same day as the Williams Bay Business Association’s popular “Day in the Bay” festival.

“Be sure to come by,” said Betsy Arney, publicity chair for the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League. “It really is good chili. And it’s the Day in the Bay also, so other things are going on with the businesses in Williams Bay that day. It’s really kind of fun—a nice winter day.”

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League invites the public to sample and place a vote for their favorite chili entry. The three restaurants with the most votes are awarded the People’s Choice Award for first, second and third place.

The ten participating restaurants this year are Abbey Resort, Bay Cooks, Green Grocer, Hunt Club Steakhouse, Legends Food & Spirits, Lucke’s Cantina, Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Pier 290, South Shore Bar & Grill, and The Owl Tavern.

Founded in 1948, the nonprofit Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth, including scholarships and funding for a wide variety of area programs related to health, education, recreation, safety and health initiatives. Since its inception, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League has distributed more than $200,000.

For more information about the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League, visit wbaywcl.org.

