Williams Bay School Board accepts $4,500 gift to district

The Williams Bay Board of Education took up a light agenda on Oct. 10, gratefully accepting a donation of $4,500 worth of wood screws, lags, nuts, bolts, washers and other fasteners donated by district parent Dave Malisow in support of the middle school-high school technology education program.

“We very much appreciate it,” said District Administrator Dr. Bill White of the donation.

Jack Lothian, board president, expressed appreciation for the “excellent” donation to Williams Bay’s tech ed program, overseen by industrial tech ed teacher Jacob White.

“It’s great they’ll have that much material to work with,” Lothian said.

Board clerk Ed Nichols agreed.

“We greatly appreciate the donation,” he said.

Code of Conduct update

In other news, board members approved a Code of Conduct update addendum to the Williams Bay Middle School-High School Student Handbook, a behavior matrix developed by Principal Emily Soley-Johnson and Dean of Students Dan Dowden to provide consistency in how behavioral incidents are dealt with.

Soley-Johnson reported to the board that the update changes have already proven useful.

“Last week it came in handy,” Soley-Johnson said. “We had a few instances where we pulled it out and we looked at previous things that had happened and then our levels of response and it was very helpful in ensuring consistency.”

Special meeting set

Board of Education members set Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 a.m. as the date and time for an anticipated “very short” special board meeting to set the district tax levy for the 2022-2023 school year in advance of a Tuesday, Nov. 1 deadline.

Waiting for the Oct. 15 release of final budget figures from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the district’s final tax levy figures are still in the process of being finalized.

Board members recognized

As part of the recent Oct. 2-8 Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) observance of Wisconsin School Board Week, Williams Bay Board of Education members—Lothian, Nichols, vice president Karolyn Nelson, treasurer Dr. Patrick Peyer and member-at-large Mark Schneider—were presented with Williams Bay Bulldogs school spirit gift bags containing a thank you card, staff t-shirt and keychain.

“On behalf of the administrative team and teachers, we have some gifts for you for your work,” White said, crediting Desirae Skelton, executive assistant to the district administrator and Board of Education, for her role in facilitating the gift bags. “Certainly the last year or so has been challenging being board members in this country, this state. You’ve done a great job. You are certainly ‘key’ members of the team.”

Wisconsin School Board Week is held annually by the WASB to build public awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in Wisconsin communities.

White noted that the t-shirts, presented to staff members as well as the school board, were designed and purchased “to show appreciation ... and to emphasize the importance of relationships.”

Other news

In other developments at the Oct. 10 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Moved its previously-scheduled Oct. 15 budget work session to Saturday, Nov. 5.

Set Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for a special closed session meeting to discuss the process for conducting District Administrators Dr. Bill White’s performance evaluation.

Approved Spring 2023 Start College Now applications for four Williams Bay High School students looking to take college-level coursework, three at Gateway Technical College and one at Blackhawk Technical College. Consistent with state law, district students juniors and senior who meet eligibility requirements may be permitted to enroll in one or more nonsectarian courses at a technical college through the technical college Start College Now Program.