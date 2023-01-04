Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert - Monday, Dec. 20, 2022

Bringing the school holiday concert season to a spirit-lifting, tuneful close on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the combined choirs of Williams Bay Middle School and Williams Bay High School held their collaborative Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the high school’s Lecture Center.

The choirs performed under the direction of choral teacher, with piano accompaniment by Sue Hoyt, volunteer accompanist for the district since 1999.

Williams Bay Middle School’s 20-student Sixth Grade Choir kicked off the joint Dec. 20 Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert with the singing of “Lights of Hanukkah” and “Where Are You Christmas.”

The 16-student Grades 7-8 Choir performed “Happy Holiday/White Christmas” and “Riu Riu Chiu,” concluding with “Text Me Merry Christmas,” featuring Rori Hayes, Leah Marten, Keller Cook, Sophia Howarth-Yonkee, Skye Virgin, Romina Rojas, Amelia Coulman, Angie Tejeda and Josh LeBaron.

The Vocal Jazz Choir performed three pieces—“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and the musically-challenging “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” the latter featuring vocal narration by senior bass Isaac Lensmith.

“’You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ is difficult due to the amount of divisi parts for the number of singers in the ensemble,” Miles noted of the 7-member Vocal Jazz Choir. “Almost every member was on their own part. I mainly picked this piece for them for the difficulty, and for Isaac Lensmith to perform the solo. His low timbre voice was just perfect for this part and I was blown away by his, and the ensemble’s, performance.”

The 29-student High School Concert Choir performed three songs, “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and “A Winter Landscape,” concluding with a rousing, hand-clapping performance of “Holiday Road” from the hit 1989 American Christmas comedy film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” accompanied by seniors Zach Beinetti on guitar and Alex Gumble on drums.

“’A Winter Landscape’ is one of the most beautiful and difficult pieces I have personally performed during my college career,” Miles said. “When picking music for this concert, I believed our high school concert choir members were up for the challenge. We learned after our fall concert that we needed to work on part independence, blending and dynamics, which all are main attributes of this particular piece. To be completely honest, I was worried in the final weeks leading up to the concert about this piece, but a few days before the concert every member of the ensemble stepped it up and really showed major growth. I was almost brought to tears by their performance of this piece. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The Winter Concert concluded with Grades 6-12 choir students coming together to sing “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

“I believe the concert went very well,” said May 2021 Ripon College alumnus Miles, in her second year of teaching choral music at Williams Bay Middle School-High School. “ We had a full house of audience members for our four choirs that performed. Each ensemble did an amazing job performing their pieces. Some of these pieces were more difficult and preparing them was definitely a challenge.”

Williams Bay has proven a good fit for Miles as she starts her career in music education.

“I am so grateful for my time so far in Williams Bay,” Miles said. “The administration, staff, students, parents and community members have been so welcoming and supportive. I couldn’t imagine starting my professional career anywhere else. I am very excited to see where the future takes the program.”