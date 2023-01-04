 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WILLIAMS BAY

Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert - Monday, Dec. 20, 2022

Williams Bay High School Concert Choir performs at the Winter Concert on Dec. 20

The Williams Bay High School Concert Choir, under the direction of choir teacher Jessical Miles, sings “Holiday Road” from the hit 1989 comedy film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” accompanied by seniors Zach Beinetti on guitar and Alex Gumble on drums, and 23-year volunteer accompanist Sue Hoyt on piano. The Williams Bay High School Concert Choir also sang two other songs at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert, “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and “A Winter Landscape.”

Bringing the school holiday concert season to a spirit-lifting, tuneful close on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the combined choirs of Williams Bay Middle School and Williams Bay High School held their collaborative Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the high school’s Lecture Center.

The choirs performed under the direction of choral teacher, with piano accompaniment by Sue Hoyt, volunteer accompanist for the district since 1999.

Williams Bay Middle School-High School choir teacher welcomes 2022 Winter Concert attendees

Williams Bay Middle School-High School chorus teacher Jessica Miles welcomes a full house of attendees to the Tuesday, Dec. 20 Winter Concert in the Lecture Center at Williams Bay High School. Pianist Sue Hoyt (not pictured) provided instrumental accompaniment to the performing choirs, including the Sixth Grade Choir, Grades 7-8 Choir, High School Vocal Jazz Choir and High School Concert Choir, as well as a program-ending combined Grades 6-12 Choir.

Williams Bay Middle School’s 20-student Sixth Grade Choir kicked off the joint Dec. 20 Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert with the singing of “Lights of Hanukkah” and “Where Are You Christmas.”

The 16-student Grades 7-8 Choir performed “Happy Holiday/White Christmas” and “Riu Riu Chiu,” concluding with “Text Me Merry Christmas,” featuring Rori Hayes, Leah Marten, Keller Cook, Sophia Howarth-Yonkee, Skye Virgin, Romina Rojas, Amelia Coulman, Angie Tejeda and Josh LeBaron.

The Vocal Jazz Choir performed three pieces—“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and the musically-challenging “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” the latter featuring vocal narration by senior bass Isaac Lensmith.

Williams Bay High School junior Brooke Peyer introduces a Vocal Jazz Choir song at the Dec. 21 Winter Concert

Williams Bay High School junior Brooke Peyer, a member of the school’s 7-student vocal jazz choir, provides a background introduction of the choir’s performance of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” at the school’s Dec. 21 Winter Concert.

“’You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ is difficult due to the amount of divisi parts for the number of singers in the ensemble,” Miles noted of the 7-member Vocal Jazz Choir. “Almost every member was on their own part. I mainly picked this piece for them for the difficulty, and for Isaac Lensmith to perform the solo. His low timbre voice was just perfect for this part and I was blown away by his, and the ensemble’s, performance.”

Williams Bay High School Vocal Jazz Choir member Isaac Lesmith narrates "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"

Williams Bay High School senior Isaac Lensmith drew enthusiastic applause for his bass narration of the Vocal Jazz Choir’s performance of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert. The popular Christmas song was originally written by famed children’s book author and illustrator Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel and composed by Albert Hague for the 1966 animated TV special “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The 29-student High School Concert Choir performed three songs, “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and “A Winter Landscape,” concluding with a rousing, hand-clapping performance of “Holiday Road” from the hit 1989 American Christmas comedy film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” accompanied by seniors Zach Beinetti on guitar and Alex Gumble on drums.

“’A Winter Landscape’ is one of the most beautiful and difficult pieces I have personally performed during my college career,” Miles said. “When picking music for this concert, I believed our high school concert choir members were up for the challenge. We learned after our fall concert that we needed to work on part independence, blending and dynamics, which all are main attributes of this particular piece. To be completely honest, I was worried in the final weeks leading up to the concert about this piece, but a few days before the concert every member of the ensemble stepped it up and really showed major growth. I was almost brought to tears by their performance of this piece. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The Winter Concert concluded with Grades 6-12 choir students coming together to sing “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

Williams Bay Middle School-High School combined Grades 6-12 Choir sings at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert

Right: The Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert on Dec. 20 ended with Grades 6-12 choir students coming together to sing the popular Christmas carol, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

“I believe the concert went very well,” said May 2021 Ripon College alumnus Miles, in her second year of teaching choral music at Williams Bay Middle School-High School. “ We had a full house of audience members for our four choirs that performed. Each ensemble did an amazing job performing their pieces. Some of these pieces were more difficult and preparing them was definitely a challenge.”

Williams Bay has proven a good fit for Miles as she starts her career in music education.

“I am so grateful for my time so far in Williams Bay,” Miles said. “The administration, staff, students, parents and community members have been so welcoming and supportive. I couldn’t imagine starting my professional career anywhere else. I am very excited to see where the future takes the program.”

Williams Bay Middle School Sixth Grade Choir sings at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert

Accompanied by pianist Sue Hoyt and directed by choir teacher Jessica Miles, Williams Bay Middle School’s 20-student Sixth Grade Choir kicked off the joint Dec. 20 Williams Bay Middle School-High School Winter Concert with the singing of “Lights of Hanukkah” and “Where Are You Christmas.”
Williams Bay Middle School Grades 7-8 Choir performs at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert

Performing under the direction of choir teacher Jessica Miles and accompanied by pianist Sue Hoyt, Williams Bay Middle School’s 16-student Grades 7-8 Choir sang three selections at the Dec. 20 concert at Williams Bay High School—“Happy Holiday/White Christmas,” “Riu Riu Chiu” and “Text Me Merry Christmas.”
The Williams Bay Vocal Jazz Choir performs at the 2022 Winter Concert on Dec. 20

The Williams Bay Vocal Jazz Choir, under the direction of choir teacher Jessica Miles and accompanied by pianist Sue Hoyt, performed three songs at the Dec. 20 Winter Concert—“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” featuring vocal narration by bass Isaac Lensmith (standing at right).

