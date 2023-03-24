Truck-A-Palooza, a new celebration of all things truck, is coming to Williams Bay.

The free community event is slated for Saturday, April 15 from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

Truck-A-Palooza is made possible by the Joint Task Force of Williams Bay, comprised of the Barrett Memorial Library, Williams Bay Recreation Department, Williams Bay Department of Public Works, Williams Bay Fire Department, Williams Bay Police Department, and Williams Bay School District.

Families attending the event will have a chance to learn about, view, climb inside, honk the horn, and flash the lights on all kinds of different vehicles, including emergency vehicles, public works trucks, tow trucks, fire trucks, buses and more.

“There’s gonna be a lot of vehicles from Williams Bay and the county that we are getting,” said Williams Bay Recreation Department Director Dave Rowland, who is coordinating the “really cool” fun-for-all-ages family event. “We’re hoping for good weather so the kids and the adults can enjoy everything.”

Attendees at Truck-A-Palooza will also have a chance to talk to the people that drive these amazing machines.

Truck-A-Palooza will also offer free concessions, music and games for the whole family. Food concessions will be offered by the Williams Bay School District on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

For more information, call the Barrett Memorial Library at 262-245-2709 or the Williams Bay Recreation Department at 262-686-8001, email rec@vi.williamsbay.wi.gov, or visiting online at williamsbay.org/recreation-department/news/truck-palooza.

Those interested in exhibiting interesting, kid-friendly trucks at Truck-A-Palooza are encouraged to contact Williams Bay Recreation Department Director Dave Rowland at 262-686-8001 or rec@vi.williamsbay.wi.gov.

