Williams Bay High School 2022 Homecoming Parade: 'Dancing Through the Decades'

Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming royalty, Queen Samantha Thompson and King Dominic Robbins, greet parade-goers along Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67) as they ride through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 during the homecoming parade from Lions Field to Edgewater Park.
Williams Bay School District special education director and school psychologist Kassie McOmber is all smiles as she greets parade-goers and tosses candy at Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. McOmber was riding in Williams Bay district administrator Dr. Bill White's 1964 Ford Mustang convertible.
Patriotically leading Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 were veteran members of American Legion Riders drawn from District 1 (Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, Rock and Waukesha counties) and District 2 (Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan counties). American Legion Riders came from Lake Geneva, West Bend, Janesville, Beloit and Burlington to participate in the homecoming parade.
Fitting his seven-foot frame into his uncle's "Tin Lizzie" Model T Shriner car, Williams Bay Board of Education president Jack Lothian greets parade-goers with a wave as he rides through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade.
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming senior representatives Dion Soto and Margaret Higgins ride through downtown Williams Bay during the school's Friday, Sept. 23 homecoming parade.
Williams Bay High School's mascot, Victor E. (Victory) Bulldog, waves to the homecoming parade crowd in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 during the school's celebratory homecoming parade.
Members of Williams Bay High School's volleyball team ride atop a Williams Bay Fire Department engine in the school's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Williams Bay High School 2022 junior homecoming representatives Dylan Danz and Aysha Navarro ride in the homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Williams Bay High School sophomore homecoming representatives Sara Chojnacki and Jose Pilo greet parade-goers during the school’s 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Williams Bay High School freshman homecoming representatives Cyrus Nateghi and Lauren Schnobel wave to parade-goers at the school’s 2022 homecoming parade in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
The Williams Bay High School Spanish Club was one of several school clubs participating in the school’s 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Pictured, from left, are seniors Maria Hernandez, Stella Bushey, Kacey Pietrowiak and Rosa Jimenez.
Williams Bay High School’s 2022 homecoming, “Dancing Through the Decades,” included a full slate of homecoming week school spirit and sports activities Sept. 19-24, culminating with a festive, well-attended 4 p.m. homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by the 7 p.m. homecoming football game against Madison’s Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
The homecoming dance was held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the high school, with the 8:15 p.m. crowning of homecoming royalty, including King Dominic Robbins and Queen Samantha Thompson.
The 2022 homecoming parade began at Lions Field, proceeding south on Williams Street to Geneva Street (State Highway 67), where it travelled east to scenic Edgewater Park on the shores of Geneva Lake.
In addition to various school groups and sports teams, homecoming royalty and homecoming class representatives, the parade also included a number of Williams Bay area community groups, organizations and institutions including the Williams Bay Lions Club, the Williams Bay Historical Society, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, George Williams College and Yerkes Observatory, among others.
The parade, patriotically-led by the American Legion Riders and the Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard, also included participation by the Williams Bay Police Department and the Williams Bay Fire Department.
In 27 Photos: Williams Bay High School Homecoming 2022
Williams Bay Elementary School secretaries Judy Hopkins and Karen Panek cheer on the Bulldogs
American Legion Riders from Districts 1 and 2 lead the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School marching band performing in 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School Marching Band performs in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Barrett Memorial Library participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School Victor E. Bulldog mascot greets crowds attending the homecoming parade
Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard marches in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Candy toss at the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
The Williams Bay High School Bulldogs football teams rides atop a fire engine in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School freshman homecoming representatives Cyrus Nateghi and Lauren Schnobel
George Williams College staff, students process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School's volleyball teams ride atop a fire truck in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay Middle School-High School HOPE Squad march in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay School Board president Jack Lothian rides in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming junior representatives Dylan Danz and Aysha Navarro
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming royalty - Queen Samantha Thompson and King Dominic Robbins
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Lake Lawn Resort entry in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Kickoff of the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade procession
Williams Bay High School e-sports team shows their scooter moves in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming senior representatives Dion Soto and Margaret Higgins
Williams Bay High School sophomore homecoming representatives Sara Chojnacki and Jose Pilo
Williams Bay High School Spanish Club marches in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay Historical Society participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay Fire Department participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Yerkes Observatory and special guest Albert Einstein in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Members of the Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Color Guard patriotically lead Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Color Guard members, from left, are Post Commander Ron Grabski, Post Adjutant Peter Kahl, Post Trustee Josh Sallee and Post member Bob Ahern. Williams Bay-based Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.
