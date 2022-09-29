 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Williams Bay High School 2022 Homecoming Parade: 'Dancing Through the Decades'

The Williams Bay High School Bulldogs football teams rides atop a fire engine in the 2022 homecoming parade

Williams Bay High School's football team got a lights and sirens emergency services escort from the Williams Bay Fire Department in the school's 2022 homecoming parade. 

Williams Bay High School’s 2022 homecoming, “Dancing Through the Decades,” included a full slate of homecoming week school spirit and sports activities Sept. 19-24, culminating with a festive, well-attended 4 p.m. homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by the 7 p.m. homecoming football game against Madison’s Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.

The homecoming dance was held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the high school, with the 8:15 p.m. crowning of homecoming royalty, including King Dominic Robbins and Queen Samantha Thompson.

Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard marches in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade

Members of the Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Color Guard patriotically lead Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Color Guard members, from left, are Post Commander Ron Grabski, Post Adjutant Peter Kahl, Post Trustee Josh Sallee and Post member Bob Ahern. Williams Bay-based Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.

The 2022 homecoming parade began at Lions Field, proceeding south on Williams Street to Geneva Street (State Highway 67), where it travelled east to scenic Edgewater Park on the shores of Geneva Lake.

In addition to various school groups and sports teams, homecoming royalty and homecoming class representatives, the parade also included a number of Williams Bay area community groups, organizations and institutions including the Williams Bay Lions Club, the Williams Bay Historical Society, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, George Williams College and Yerkes Observatory, among others.

People are also reading…

The parade, patriotically-led by the American Legion Riders and the Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard, also included participation by the Williams Bay Police Department and the Williams Bay Fire Department.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Far off galaxy takes on new appearance thanks to James Webb Telescope