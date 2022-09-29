Williams Bay High School 2022 Homecoming Parade: 'Dancing Through the Decades'

Williams Bay High School’s 2022 homecoming, “Dancing Through the Decades,” included a full slate of homecoming week school spirit and sports activities Sept. 19-24, culminating with a festive, well-attended 4 p.m. homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by the 7 p.m. homecoming football game against Madison’s Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.

The homecoming dance was held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the high school, with the 8:15 p.m. crowning of homecoming royalty, including King Dominic Robbins and Queen Samantha Thompson.

The 2022 homecoming parade began at Lions Field, proceeding south on Williams Street to Geneva Street (State Highway 67), where it travelled east to scenic Edgewater Park on the shores of Geneva Lake.

In addition to various school groups and sports teams, homecoming royalty and homecoming class representatives, the parade also included a number of Williams Bay area community groups, organizations and institutions including the Williams Bay Lions Club, the Williams Bay Historical Society, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, George Williams College and Yerkes Observatory, among others.

The parade, patriotically-led by the American Legion Riders and the Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard, also included participation by the Williams Bay Police Department and the Williams Bay Fire Department.