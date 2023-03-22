The Williams Bay Drama Club presented John Hildreth’s adaption of Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1882 adventure novel, “Treasure Island,” on March 10-11 in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School.
The two-act play, presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., was directed by Williams Bay High School senior and second-year student director Citlali Carbajal.
Cast members were senior Anna Lock as Jim Hawkins; freshman Jayden Cook as Long John Silver; senior Jesse Robison as Squire Trelawney; sophomore Emily Monroe as Dr. Livesey; junior Brooke Peyer as Capt. Smolett; senior Samantha Thompson as Billy Bones and Job Anderson; junior Aaron Robertson as Capt. Flint; freshman Avery Kimmerly as Blind Pew and Ben Gunn; sophomore Elizabeth “Libby” Anhold as Israel Hands; junior Abigail Sennett at Mr. Hawkins and Dick Johnson; senior Japanese exchange student Nanao Tsuruta at Tom Morgan and Nathan; senior exchange student Diloro Izzatshoeva of Tajikistan as George Merry and Dirk O’Brien; eighth-grader Dex Straubel as Tom Redruth; eighth-grader Sasha Koledova as John Hunter; eighth-grader Isabelle Chamberlain as Black Dog; sophomore Kylee Amstutz as Mr. Arrow; sophomore Jose Pilo as Capt. Jacobs and Parrot; sophomore Joselyn Hernandez as Pirate One; sophomore Vanessa Thompson as Pirate Two; senior Citlali Carbajal, director; senior Nadia Nateghi, assistant director; senior Evelyn Hamberg, technical director, lights technician and soundboard technician; and sophomore Max Robertson, backstage manager.
Involved in production support for “Treasure Island” were Drey Toro and Will Sorenson, assistant technicians; Jose Pilo, Kylee Amstutz and Sylas Jeninga, backstage technicians; industrial tech-ed teacher Jake White, art teacher Jennifer Pelnar and Kyle Marshall, stage construction/set design; Jesse Robison, fight choreographer; Stella Bushey, usher; Rosa Jiminez and Kyle Marshall, ticket table; Citlali Carbajal and Anna Lock, playbill photography; math teacher Darla Thiel, cast photographer; and English/science teacher Amanda Anderson, Drama Club faculty advisor.